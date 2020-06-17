Titan Expands CM 100, CM150 OTR Tire Lines With High Ply Ratings

The CM100 is ideal for steel slab haulers, steel pot haulers, scrapers and log stackers.

Titan International Inc. — producer of Titan wheels and Titan tires — has introduced the industry's highest ply ratings for two of its existing OTR product lines — the Titan CM100 and the Titan CM150. This higher ply rating allows for carrying significantly heavier loads, and doing so with greater durability and a longer life.

The CM100 and CM150 were engineered to withstand the toughest conditions and highest weight load requirements, making them ideal for applications such as gantry cranes used at ports and shipyards, forestry log stackers in wood mills, steel mill pot haulers that move slag and more, according to the manufacturer.

"We've had a long history serving these markets in which the tires are put through the harshest applications," said Matt Miller, tire technology manager, research and development at Titan.

"We listened to our customers and decided to take these two proven lines to the next level by offering the industry's highest ply ratings and making them dual-rated for even longer performance in tough conditions."

CM100

The CM100 comes in the 37.5-39 size, but in two options: an E-3 with 52 ply rating and the new dual rated E-3/L-3 with the industry's highest 60 ply rating. Its rock service tread, solid center line, new tread compound and cut-resistant breaker (CRB) construction provide excellent wear and heat-resistance. The CM100 is ideal for steel slab haulers, steel pot haulers, scrapers and log stackers.

CM150

The CM150 comes in three sizes: 18.00-33, 33.25-35 and 37.25-35. The newest addition is the 33.25-35, which is now offered as a dual-rated E-4/L-4 with the industry's highest ply rating of 56. Its deep, non-directional tread, solid centerline and CRB give it superior strength and long life, while its dual rating makes it ideal for steel pot haulers and log stackers. Its superior weight load capacity also makes it well-suited to gantry cranes.

For more information, visit titan-intl.com.