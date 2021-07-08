Titan International Inc. — manufacturer of Titan Wheels and Titan Tires — has introduced the new Titan HK 458, a crossover wheel loader tire suited for the most extreme loader applications that require aggressive traction and excellent self-cleaning.

The E-4/L-4 dual-rated bias tire combines the tread design of a forestry tire, a wheel loader tire and an ATV tire all in one — making it ideally suited for both muddy, challenging construction sites and agriculture applications, where the sludge and muck are endless.

"In listening to customer feedback, we recognized there was an opportunity in this market niche for an improved crossover tire that would meet their floatation needs without the hassle of changing out the wheel," said Matt Miller, tire technology manager, at Titan.

"For the HK 458, we gleaned designed elements from our tried-and-true forestry and construction bias tires while incorporating our latest design and manufacturing technology. We also developed a bead design that improves the resistance indexing in high torque applications but still fits the standard OTR wheel."

The proven, open forestry tread pattern molded with premium forestry compound decreases wear rates and is complemented with multiple layers of high-elongation steel-belts underneath it providing puncture resistance, according to the manufacturer.

"When you look at most traditional loader tires, they're simply not meant to run in messy and mud-caked ag applications like feedlots," said Scott Sloan, Ag Product Manager at Titan. "A traditional loader will easily get mud trapped in the small voids between the lugs and instantly lose traction. With the HK 458, you get aggressive traction and excellent self-cleaning to maintain that traction all day long."

Sizes and Availability

The HK 458 is initially available in two sizes, 20.5-25 and 23.5-25. This rugged hybrid tire is suited to fit a range of mid-sized wheel loaders from every OEM.

To support product availability, Titan is using its latest automated building technology to stay ahead of demand while keeping quality at the forefront.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

