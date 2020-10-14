Titan Leaf Solutions Launches New Leaf Vacuum Line

The Olympian has a new longer collection hose, topping out at 14-ft. in length. Mounted on a planetary arm, the hose has a 180-degree range of movement, meaning significantly more area can be covered during pick-up, saving the collection crew time and reducing the risk for potential injuries and exhaustion.

Titan Leaf Solutions announced the launch of its newest leaf vacuum — The Olympian.

Joining the ranks of the Titan and Spartan leaf vacuums, the Olympian boasts an impressive number of industry leading features, like the reengineered ride-on operator platform, improved collection arm and new dust suppression system, according to the manufacturer.

There's always an element of risk when working on roadways, especially during fall and winter months. Developing a machine that puts safety first has always been at the forefront for engineers at Titan Leaf Solutions. This is why on the Olympian unit, the company not only installed a gated guard rail around the operator platform, but also moved it from the side of the machine to be in line with the trailer, providing extra protection from other vehicles on the road.

A camera is mounted next to the joystick controls which wirelessly links to a display in the driver's cab providing full visibility of the operator at all times. An optional operator hood also is available with this model.

The Olympian also has a new longer collection hose, topping out at 14-ft. in length. Mounted on a planetary arm, the hose has a 180-degree range of movement, meaning significantly more area can be covered during pick-up, saving the collection crew time and reducing the risk for potential injuries and exhaustion.

An optional quick connect/disconnect function also is available for the hose, meaning reduced downtime if you need to access the internal fan for maintenance.

When sucking up leaves, a vacuum naturally also picks up a lot of dust and debris. This can be a problem when it vents from the machine, blowing back out into the street onto other vehicles on the road. The down draft tailgate exhaust on the Olympian solves that problem when used in conjunction with the dust suppression system, according to the manufacturer.

Water spray nozzles inside the rear of the unit dampen any dust, which is then caught in debris screens that can be accessed via panels for cleaning and maintenance.

For more information, call 800/851-9664 or visit www.titanleafsolutions.com.