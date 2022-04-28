Titan Machinery Inc., a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Kalvoda has provided his notice of resignation effective Jan. 15, 2023, to pursue other interests.

Kalvoda will remain in his current role as CFO to ensure a smooth and constructive transition to his successor. The company will initiate a search process to identify a suitable finance executive to replace him.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery's chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Mark's financial leadership over the past 15 years has been invaluable. He has been instrumental in building Titan Machinery's world-class team and financial reporting infrastructure from which we will benefit for years to come.

"Mark and I will work closely with the board to identify a proper successor and manage a smooth transition. I thank Mark for his many years of contributions and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life."

"It has been a great privilege to lead the finance organization at Titan Machinery and help guide the business to the record financial results we achieved in fiscal 2022," Kalvoda said.

"Although there is never a perfect time for a CFO transition, I am confident that our strong financial position and the solid financial team at Titan will enable a smooth transition. I want to thank David, the executive team, and the many talented team members throughout the company for their support. I am committed to make this transition as smooth as possible and look forward to following Titan Machinery's continued success."

For more information, visit www.titanmachinery.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

