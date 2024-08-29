Photo courtesy of Mississippi Department of Transportation In Marion County, Mississippi, construction crews are replacing two aging bridges over the Pearl River on U.S. 98. Work on the $57.7 million project began in January 2024.

"The U.S. 98 eastbound bridge over the Pearl River was built in the 1930s and is rather narrow," explained Jordan Whittington, Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) District 7 construction engineer. "Motorists will enjoy wider lanes once the new bridge is finished. The westbound bridge is a more modern bridge, built in the 60s or 70s; however, the foundation of it has been impacted by periodic flooding of the Pearl River. Therefore, the decision was made to replace both bridges as part of one project."

Photo courtesy of Mississippi Department of Transportation

About 16,000 vehicles travel this major route for the nearby city of Columbia each day. Like many highways, traffic is heaviest during peak morning and evening commute times.

"The U.S. 98 eastbound bridge closure has caused more congestion in the area, but most motorists understand the need for the project, and accept the temporary inconvenience that comes with improvements of this nature," said Whittington.

"Currently, a head-to-head traffic configuration is in place on the westbound bridge while the eastbound bridge is being replaced. No wide loads exceeding 10 feet are permitted over the westbound bridge. Once construction is completed on the eastbound bridge, traffic will be shifted to the eastbound bridge in a head-to-head configuration, while the westbound bridge is closed for replacement."

The new bridges will be up to modern standards and will feature wider lanes and shoulders. Also, drill shafts and steel spans will be used in the construction, making it possible to lengthen the span and decrease the number of columns in the middle of the river.

"Fewer columns will improve marine traffic, making the Pearl River easier to travel, while also decreasing the likelihood of a bridge strike by a marine vessel. Additionally, seasonal flooding brings debris such as downed trees into the river channel. This debris tends to collect on anything located in the main river channel to the point where we have had to let contracts for debris removal."

T.L. Wallace was the lowest bidder for the project.

"The company is based in Columbia," said Whittington. "The close proximity of the project to the contractor's headquarters means that general mobilization to the project site takes place more quickly, saving time and money on the project.

"The contractor also will stabilize the channel north of the bridge sites in an effort to prevent erosion and scour issues that have impacted the current bridges."

Whittington explained the work is going well overall, with no major issues.

"Though construction is progressing smoothly, one aspect where crews have had to make adjustments is due to an environmental concern with fish in the Pearl River. So as not to disturb the breeding season for the Gulf sturgeon, the contractor paused the bridge removal process."

The contractor was able to resume removing the old bridge's columns in the Pearl River in June. To keep the project on pace, work shifted to other tasks during that time. Crews assembled steel reinforcement cages for the trial drill shaft.

Regarding site work, earthwork and bridge and pavement demolition have been required, as well as riprap placement on the north riverbank.

"Portions of the eastbound bridge have been removed and bank stabilization work has begun. Bank stabilization efforts involve the placement of riprap in the channel and riverbank to prevent erosion and scour that can cause damage to the bridge foundations."

Whittington noted the importance of mitigating erosion in the area.

"To protect and maintain infrastructure, the land underneath must be stable. The Pearl River has a strong current, and mitigating erosion and scour is necessary to stabilize nearby infrastructure over the long term."

Whittington said, so far, the elements have not been an issue.

"The project began in the late winter/early spring, which is typically rainy in Mississippi; however, we haven't had unusual weather so far that has affected the project."

Photo courtesy of Mississippi Department of Transportation

Dirt quantities are relatively small, with the project calling for approximately 10,000 cu. yds. of unclassified and excess material which is mostly around the bridge ends. Also, approximately 25,000 cu. yds. of borrow material is being used to build the crossovers for swapping traffic, as well as building out the slopes to current federal standards.

Heavy equipment being used on the project includes multiple size cranes, track excavators, dump trucks, milling machines, skid steer loaders, concrete pump trucks and specialized drilling equipment for drilled shafts.

According to Whittington, fabrication of steel members can be one of the most time-consuming tasks for crews. Additionally, setting up adequate work bridges/platforms can take time before actual construction on the bridge takes place.

While it's still early in the process, Whittington said construction is on schedule to be completed in 2027 and will make for a smoother driving experience.

"The project will bring the bridges up to modern standards, enhancing safety for both motorists and marine traffic."

He added, "As a longtime resident of Columbia, I'm proud to serve the community by ensuring this bridge is well built and meets the needs of the next generation." CEG

