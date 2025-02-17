Tom Huber transitions from general manager to customer support sales manager of United Construction & Forestry. His expertise in team management and driving results will be key in leading CSA initiatives and expanding aftermarket sales opportunities for the organization.

United Construction & Forestry photo Tom Huber

Tom Huber, who previously served as the general manager of United Construction & Forestry's Greenfield and Lancaster, Mass., locations, has transitioned into a new role as customer support sales manager with the company.

According to United Construction & Forestry, Huber will be overseeing CSA initiatives and leading the charge on aftermarket sales opportunities within the organization.

"This is a promising new area of growth and Tom's leadership will be instrumental in guiding our CSA team as they focus on providing exceptional post-sale support to our current customers, ensuring they remain loyal to United," the company said.

In addition, the company will be exploring new avenues to differentiate itself from competitors by capitalizing on the many aftermarket opportunities available.

"Tom's extensive experience in managing teams and driving results makes him the ideal person for this critical role," said United Construction & Forestry. "We're thrilled to have him on board to unlock this exciting potential and contribute to the continued success of our organization."

