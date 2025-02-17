List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    United Construction & Forestry Names New Customer Support Sales Manager

    Tom Huber transitions from general manager to customer support sales manager of United Construction & Forestry. His expertise in team management and driving results will be key in leading CSA initiatives and expanding aftermarket sales opportunities for the organization.

    Mon February 17, 2025 - Northeast Edition
    United Construction & Forestry


    Tom Huber
    United Construction & Forestry photo
    Tom Huber

    Tom Huber, who previously served as the general manager of United Construction & Forestry's Greenfield and Lancaster, Mass., locations, has transitioned into a new role as customer support sales manager with the company.

    According to United Construction & Forestry, Huber will be overseeing CSA initiatives and leading the charge on aftermarket sales opportunities within the organization.

    "This is a promising new area of growth and Tom's leadership will be instrumental in guiding our CSA team as they focus on providing exceptional post-sale support to our current customers, ensuring they remain loyal to United," the company said.

    In addition, the company will be exploring new avenues to differentiate itself from competitors by capitalizing on the many aftermarket opportunities available.

    "Tom's extensive experience in managing teams and driving results makes him the ideal person for this critical role," said United Construction & Forestry. "We're thrilled to have him on board to unlock this exciting potential and contribute to the continued success of our organization."




    Today's top stories

    N.Y.'s I-81 Corridor Work Promises to Be Very Heavy During 2025

    Cemen Tech Partners With McCoy Construction, Forestry to Expand Concrete Solutions

    Yoder & Frey Holds Annual Florida Auctions in Kissimmee

    Massive I-16, I-75 Interchange Project Moves Closer to Completion

    Skanska Brings Engineering Muscle to Manage Bridge Jobs in Bay State

    Volvo Construction Equipment Unveils New Lineup of Articulated Haulers

    DEVELON Expands U.S. Presence With Six New Dealer Locations

    New Tadano AC 5.250L-2 All-Terrain Crane Boasts 259.2 Ft. Main Boom



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Massachusetts United Construction & Forestry