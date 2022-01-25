Eric C. Olsson

Sensor-based sorting specialist TOMRA Recycling announced the expansion of its North America customer support network by adding Eric C. Olsson as the area segment manager — plastics.

This newly created position will be dedicated to strengthening the plastics business by offering in-depth sorting expertise for customers with an emphasis on plastic flake recycling.

Offering virgin polymer production experience, Olsson will lead the charge to help the plastics market transition to a circular life cycle. He also will support TOMRA's area sales management team in helping customers design the best optical sorting technology configuration to improve process efficiency and recycled plastic product purity.

"Eric's education and work history offer a unique combination of in-depth plastics industry experience and a broad background in technical process engineering. He understands plastic production and recycling processes and will offer customers expert assistance in sorting technology selection," said Ty Rhoad, regional director Americas of TOMRA Recycling.

"Additionally, his dedication to the circular economy and passion for the recycling industry is in perfect alignment with TOMRA's. We are pleased to have Eric join our growing North American sales, applications and service support team."

Working for petrochemical giant, Braskem, Olsson spent the last five years in process engineering and sustainable development for the production of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) resins. He was an integral part of the company's circular economy team, charged with developing a sustainability strategy and evolving the business model for growth through recycled product offerings.

"TOMRA Recycling provides the industry superior technologies, process data collection and implementation of deep learning for complex sorting challenges. Joining the TOMRA team puts me closer to the front lines of plastics recycling," said Olsson. "Steps are required to move the needle on industrial ecology and transition from a linear to circular plastics economy, and TOMRA is in the position to do this. I'm excited to join a company whose passion for the advancement of the circular economy and closing the loop on plastics is felt throughout every aspect of the business."

To efficiently support plastics recycling companies from coast to coast, Olsson will be based out of a field office in Austin, Texas. He can be reached at 916/908-9084 or [email protected]

About TOMRA Recycling

TOMRA Recycling designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting technologies for the global recycling and waste management industry. More than 7,400 systems have been installed in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Responsible for developing the world's first high capacity near infrared (NIR) sensor for waste sorting applications, TOMRA Recycling remains an industry pioneer with a dedication to extracting high purity fractions from waste streams that maximize both yield and profits.

TOMRA Recycling is part of TOMRA, which also develops sensor-based systems for sorting, peeling and process analytics for the food, mining and other industries.

TOMRA Recycling is owned by Norwegian company TOMRA Systems ASA.

For more information on TOMRA Recycling, visit www.tomra.com/recycling.

