TOMRA Recycling appoints Lars Enge as new EVP, citing his strategic leadership and global market understanding. Enge looks forward to driving growth and innovation in the recycling division. Effective immediately.

TOMRA photo Lars Enge

TOMRA Recycling has announced the appointment of Lars Enge as its new executive vice president.

Enge joined TOMRA in March 2022 as EVP of group strategy. Over the past three years, he has played a pivotal role in the company's leadership team and has successfully established TOMRA Horizon — a portfolio of new ventures, including TOMRA feedstock and reuse — in addition to managing the acquisition of c-trace GmbH.

Tove Andersen, CEO of TOMRA, said: "Since joining TOMRA, Lars has gained an in-depth understanding of the global recycling market and demonstrated strong leadership. He also has a unique ability to nurture collaboration across disciplines to ensure stability. These qualities, coupled with his strategic mindset, passion and performance-driven approach make Lars an excellent leader to drive TOMRA Recycling's growth journey."

"TOMRA's recycling division has undergone an incredible journey since the acquisition of Titech in 2004, and the underlying drivers to increase recycling rates across the globe continue to represent substantial growth potential for the sorting arm of our business," said Enge. "I look forward to transforming that potential into even greater success in the future, for TOMRA and our customers."

Prior to joining TOMRA, Enge held various senior roles at Yara International within M&A, finance and strategy (2014-2022), serving as CFO for Yara Europe from 2018 to 2022. Enge also has experience from McKinsey & Company (2009-2014).

Enge will step into the role with immediate effect. Katrin Fricke, the outgoing EVP of TOMRA Recycling, will pursue new opportunities outside of TOMRA.

For more information, visit tomra.com/waste-metal-recycling

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories