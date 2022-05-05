Parker Bynum

Sensor-based sorting specialist TOMRA Recycling announced the appointment of Parker Bynum as the new sales manager, USA West, covering the waste and recycling industry.

In this role, Bynum will consult directly with TOMRA partners and customers to implement the right advanced sorting technology solutions designed to improve recycling recovery rates, increase product purity and throughput, and boost profitability. He takes over for Nick Doyle, who has been promoted to the newly created position of key accounts manager, North America.

"I've personally known and worked with Parker for several years and have experienced first-hand his unrelenting passion for recycling and advancing the circular economy as well as his strong work ethic," said Ty Rhoad, regional director Americas for TOMRA Recycling. "Over the years, Parker has built a vast network of industry connections who respect his dedication to doing whatever it takes to ensure their success."

Bynum brings to TOMRA Recycling more than a decade of industry and related sales experience. He served as business development manager with industry giant Waste Management's hauling sector in the southern region, establishing the company's recycling services. He also worked for Rehrig Pacific Company for four years, where he was an outside environmental sales representative to municipal and private hauling companies over a six-state region.

"TOMRA is a global organization with thousands of installations worldwide. This gives me the opportunity to take the best recycling practices from various markets and apply them to the western region territory. As the recycling industry continues to grow, so too does the need for further sorting automation with TOMRA technologies, and I am eager to customize these best practices for my customers' specific sorting needs," said Bynum. "I look forward to building on Nick's [Doyle] success, and I see potential for emerging markets like wood and textile recycling."

Doyle Moves to Key Accounts

Bynum takes over territory responsibilities from Nick Doyle, who has been promoted to key accounts manager, North America, for TOMRA Recycling. This newly created position expands the company's level of support, tasking Doyle to work more closely with larger recycling operations and provide customized solutions designed to fit the unique needs of customers with multiple systems working at various locations throughout North America. He also will lead the charge in developing the emerging wood and textile markets as well as other rising niche segments.

"Nick has done a tremendous job developing the western region for TOMRA Recycling and has established great relationships with both smaller and larger recycling operations," said Rhoad. "His previous experience with a plant builder plus these last four years with TOMRA affords him a deeper understanding of optical sorting technologies as well as entire recycling processes. These unique qualifications will allow TOMRA Recycling to better assist our key account customers' sorting needs and lead the charge on emerging markets."

To more efficiently support their customers, Bynum and Doyle will work from their field offices.

Bynum will operate out of Portland, Ore., and can be reached at 916/908-9085 or [email protected] Doyle will continue to work from his Los Angeles-based office and can be reached at 916/215-9215 or [email protected]

For more information on TOMRA Recycling visit www.tomra.com/recycling.

