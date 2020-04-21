Top Construction Projects of 2020 Revealed

The Utah Department of Transportation recently announced how a a $3.3 billion budget will be divied up among state construction projects.

This month, the Utah Department of Transportation unveiled its Top 10 construction projects for the year and said it is committed to keep such work moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Transportation is vital in providing essential goods and services during these uncertain times," said Carlos Braceras, executive director of UDOT. Transportation "will continue to be a major part of our economic recovery in the coming months."

UDOT has more than 220 construction projects statewide that are currently in progress or scheduled to start this year, costing a combined $3.3 billion.

The top projects are based on their regional significance and benefit.

1. U.S. 89, Davis County: $489 Million

This project will convert a 9.5 mile section of U.S. 89 into a freeway from Interstate 15 in Farmington to Interstate 84. It will widen the road to three lanes in each direction, and replace many existing intersections with new interchanges — including on- and off-ramps. It will also extend and connect frontage roads on both sides of the highway. Construction began in February and is scheduled for completion in 2023.

2. Bangerter Highway, Salt Lake County: $222 Million

This project continues the process of converting Bangerter into a freeway. It will add three freeway-like interchanges at 6200 South in Taylorsville, 10400 South in South Jordan and 12600 South in Riverton. Construction is scheduled to start this spring and continue through late 2021.

3. Northbound I-15, Salt Lake County: $163 Million

This project will add a new collector/distributor ramp system (similar to the one from 900 South to 2100 South in Salt Lake City) on northbound I-15 from 9400 South to I-215. The project also includes a new northbound travel lane from Bangerter Highway to 9400 South. Work began in spring 2019 and is scheduled to be completed later this year.

4. Midvalley Highway, Tooele County: $70 Million

This project will build a new highway to improve access to I-80 in the Tooele Valley. It will run from State Road 138 to I-80, connecting to the interstate via a new interchange located about three miles west of the State Road 36 junction. Construction started in fall 2019 and is scheduled to be complete in 2021.

5. I-15 Express Lanes, Davis and Weber counties: $169 Million

This project will widen I-15 to four lanes — including a new Express Lane for carpools and those who pay toll — in each direction between Hill Field Road and Riverdale Road. Once complete, UDOT's Express Lanes will be 80 miles long, the longest continuous Express Lanes in the country. Construction began in spring 2019 and continues through 2021.

6. Southern Parkway (State Road 7), Washington County: $75 Million

This project will build the final segment of the Southern Parkway, which will extend from Sand Hollow to State Road 9. Once complete, Southern Parkway will run 27 miles from I-15 south of St. George to S.R. 9 near Hurricane. Work began on the project in March and is scheduled to finish in early 2021.

7. 5600 West, Salt Lake County: $83 Million

This project will widen 5600 West to five lanes between State Road 201 and I-80. It includes a new bridge over railroad tracks, a new pedestrian trail and sidewalk along the road and reconstructing the 5600 West/I-80 interchange. The project started in November 2019 and is expected to finish in early 2021.

8. I-15, Juab County to Sevier River: $15 Million

This project will reconstruct seven miles of I-15 in rural Juab County south of Yuba Lake State Park. Work is scheduled to take place this summer.

9. U.S. 191, north Moab to Colorado River: $31 Million

This project will widen U.S. 191 in north Moab, adding new travel lanes from 400 North to the S.R. 128 junction, along with a center turn lane for most of this section. This project also includes construction of a new sidewalk on the west side of U.S. 191 and a new storm water collection system. Work started in March and is scheduled for completion in 2021.

10. I-80 auxiliary lane, Tooele County: $6 Million

This project is designed to improve traffic flow between State Road 201 and State Road 36 in western Salt Lake and eastern Tooele counties by adding a new exit-only lane on westbound I-80. Construction starts this summer.