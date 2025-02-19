List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Topcon, FARO Technologies Announce Strategic Agreement in Laser Scanning Technology

    Topcon and FARO Technologies have formed a strategic agreement in laser scanning technology to enhance digital reality solutions for various industries. The collaboration aims to integrate their expertise and technologies, offering comprehensive solutions to improve productivity and efficiency for users worldwide.

    Wed February 19, 2025 - National Edition
    Topcon


    Topcon Corporation and FARO Technologies have announced a strategic agreement to develop and distribute innovative solutions in the laser scanning market.
    Topcon photo
    Topcon Corporation and FARO Technologies have announced a strategic agreement to develop and distribute innovative solutions in the laser scanning market.

    Topcon Corporation and FARO Technologies have announced a strategic agreement to develop and distribute solutions in the laser scanning market.

    The agreement is expected to expand access to digital reality solutions and result in complementary product developments, such as the seamless integration of Topcon and Sokkia solutions with FARO's solutions. Building on this collaboration will strengthen both companies' offerings and provide added value to users, according to the companies.

    The collaboration aims to combine the strengths of both organizations to advance technological capabilities for professionals across multiple industries. It will focus on leveraging the companies' collective expertise in laser scanning technologies, targeting key sectors including construction, surveying, mapping, architecture, forensics, building information modeling (BIM) and industrial plant and process applications.

    "With this agreement, we are confident that the solutions we provide will be further enhanced and contribute to overcoming the challenges our customers face," said Tetsuya Morita, senior executive officer, general manager, smart infrastructure business division, Topcon Corporation. "By leveraging the expertise and technological capabilities of both companies, we will offer more comprehensive reality capture solutions."

    "We are committed to introducing solutions that create value for customers," said Ivan Di Federico, president and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems. "The agreement with FARO aligns with this drive toward enhancing profitability and efficiencies for users. We are excited about this new collaboration to bring innovative solutions to market."

    "We believe our collaboration with Topcon is an exciting step in making FARO's state-of-the-art reality capture solutions more widely accessible," said Peter J. Lau, FARO president and CEO. "With Topcon's established distribution channels and expertise in delivering geospatial solutions, professionals around the world will have access to the best tools to enhance productivity, accuracy and efficiency in their industries."

    Through this agreement, FARO and Topcon plan to introduce initiatives to further the collaboration, including product offerings and enhanced software integrations.




