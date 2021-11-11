List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Topcon Announces MC-X Platform, MC-Max Machine Control Solution

Thu November 11, 2021 - National Edition
Topcon


MC-Max provides project managers a real-time view of machine positions, activities and onsite progress, and is compatible with a wide range of site communications systems.
MC-Max provides project managers a real-time view of machine positions, activities and onsite progress, and is compatible with a wide range of site communications systems.

Topcon Positioning Group has announced its MC-Max machine control solution.

Based on its MC-X machine control platform, and backed by Sitelink3D — the company's real-time, cloud-based data management ecosystem — MC-Max is a scalable solution for mixed-fleet heavy equipment environments. It is designed to adapt to owners' machine control and data integration needs as their fleets and workflows expand.

MC-Max increases processing power, speed, accuracy, versatility and reliability, and can be installed on a full range of dozers and excavators, using the same basic modular components. Modern, redesigned user and product interfaces were developed based on real-world applications and customer feedback and provide a simplified and immersive user experience that allows operators to learn the system easily.

"With MC-Max, we've created a solution that is flexible and can continue to grow as a contractor's needs and capabilities expand," said Jamie Williamson, executive vice president, Topcon Positioning Group. "This new solution provides improved scalability and precision in the field and offers business owners real-time data integration, connectivity and resource management capabilities across their entire workflow."

The MC-Max solution offers flexible mounting solutions, as well as optional automatic blade and bucket control for a variety of machines. The system also provides a full battery of positioning technologies ranging from slope control to laser, multi-constellation GNSS, robotic total station and Millimeter GPS systems.

MC-Max provides project managers a real-time view of machine positions, activities and onsite progress, and is compatible with a wide range of site communications systems.

Topcon MC-X Platform

The Topcon MC-X Platform makes machine control easy to use and affordable for all contractors. The platform ties together mixed fleets by interacting with multiple versions of 3D-MC, providing connectivity to Sitelink3D and taking advantage of the multi-constellation capabilities of GNSS antennas.

For more information on MC-Max and the MC-X Platform, visit topconpositioning.com/mc-x.




Today's top stories

Hiring Our Heroes: Military Vets Could Be the Answer to Your Construction Staffing Challenges

FleetWatcher Construction Management Solution Simplifies Fleet Maintenance with 'At a Glance' Status

Iowa Interchange Undergoes Major Redesign Reconstruction

Cat 340 UHD Demolition Excavator Features Higher Vertical Reach, More Configuration Flexibility

Cast & Baker Make Emergency Repairs While ODOT Works to Prevent Future Slides

VIDEO: ClearSpan Prioritizes Quick Shipping, Easy Assembly With Newest Building Offering

APWA Holds Its Florida Conference & Expo in Orlando

Yoder & Frey Holds Equipment Auction at Kissimmee Facility



 

Read more about...

New Products Technology Topcon






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo