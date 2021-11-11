MC-Max provides project managers a real-time view of machine positions, activities and onsite progress, and is compatible with a wide range of site communications systems.

Topcon Positioning Group has announced its MC-Max machine control solution.

Based on its MC-X machine control platform, and backed by Sitelink3D — the company's real-time, cloud-based data management ecosystem — MC-Max is a scalable solution for mixed-fleet heavy equipment environments. It is designed to adapt to owners' machine control and data integration needs as their fleets and workflows expand.

MC-Max increases processing power, speed, accuracy, versatility and reliability, and can be installed on a full range of dozers and excavators, using the same basic modular components. Modern, redesigned user and product interfaces were developed based on real-world applications and customer feedback and provide a simplified and immersive user experience that allows operators to learn the system easily.

"With MC-Max, we've created a solution that is flexible and can continue to grow as a contractor's needs and capabilities expand," said Jamie Williamson, executive vice president, Topcon Positioning Group. "This new solution provides improved scalability and precision in the field and offers business owners real-time data integration, connectivity and resource management capabilities across their entire workflow."

The MC-Max solution offers flexible mounting solutions, as well as optional automatic blade and bucket control for a variety of machines. The system also provides a full battery of positioning technologies ranging from slope control to laser, multi-constellation GNSS, robotic total station and Millimeter GPS systems.

MC-Max provides project managers a real-time view of machine positions, activities and onsite progress, and is compatible with a wide range of site communications systems.

Topcon MC-X Platform

The Topcon MC-X Platform makes machine control easy to use and affordable for all contractors. The platform ties together mixed fleets by interacting with multiple versions of 3D-MC, providing connectivity to Sitelink3D and taking advantage of the multi-constellation capabilities of GNSS antennas.

For more information on MC-Max and the MC-X Platform, visit topconpositioning.com/mc-x.

