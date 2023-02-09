MC-Max increases processing power, speed, accuracy, versatility and reliability and can be installed on a full range of excavators and dozers, using the same basic modular components.

In booth 43445 at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023, visitors will be able to see first-hand everything that makes Topcon's MC-Max from the remarkable machine control technology it is. With the demand for construction projects continuing to grow, and the employee pool continuing to become smaller and smaller, there is a great deal of excitement about MC-Max and its ability to help operators dramatically increase the precision and productivity of the machines they are running, according to the company.

MC-Max is setting the standard for innovation, enhancing machine control on a wide variety of construction equipment.

It increases processing power, speed, accuracy, versatility and reliability; and can be installed on a full range of excavators and dozers, using the same basic modular components. Modern user and product interfaces were developed based on real-world applications and customer feedback to provide a simplified and immersive user experience that allows operators to learn the system easily.

The multi-facet approach Topcon took when creating MC-Max lets the operator expand the versatility of construction equipment. In essence, construction equipment can now act as surveyor, operator and grade checker very quickly and easily. Also, MC-Max is incredibly flexible, allowing the operator to switch guidance modes on the fly for any job situation. That operator will be in control at every phase, which is a very appealing feature for the success on job sites of all sizes.

MC-Max is a solution that is flexible and grows as a contractor's needs and capabilities expand. It provides improved precision and overall accuracy in the field, while offering business owners real-time data integration, connectivity, and resource management capabilities across the entire workflow.

In addition to its ease-of-use, the MC-Max solution makes installation on all equipment easy, no matter the make or models of the machine. Flexible mounting solutions, as well as optional automatic blade and bucket control for a variety of machines are standard. The system also provides a full battery of positioning technologies ranging from slope control to laser, multi-constellation GNSS, robotic total station and Millimeter GPS systems.

The solution allows the user to keep track of everything happening on jobs as well. Project managers get a real-time view of machine positions, activities and onsite progress, and MC-Max is compatible with a wide range of existing site communications systems.

For more information on MC-Max, visit Booth #43445 at ConExpo 2023 or visit www.topconpositioning.com/na/brawnmeetsbrains

