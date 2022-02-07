The Topcon logo will be carried in the primary location on Roe's #12 Indy Lights car, driver overalls and team wear.

Topcon Positioning Group has announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with professional racing car driver James Roe.

Beginning in 2019, the partnership has seen the continued success of the young racer as he advances to Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires in 2022 — the highest step on the Road to Indy.

As a previous winner in the F2000 Championship, FR Americas Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship, Roe is expected to perform at the top level as he continues his rise to the NTT INDYCAR Series.

Collaborating on customer appreciation programs, fan engagement and guest experiences, Topcon and James Roe aim to expand their program globally, delivering real-life examples of how the use of data and high-precision technology can lead to what Roe likes to call "accelerated success."

"James is an incredibly talented driver and continues to be a great ambassador," said Ray O'Connor, president and CEO, Topcon Positioning Group. "He understands the importance of data, precision, safety and performance — all of which are key elements to what he does in the world of motorsports, and what we do here at Topcon."

"Our partnership with Topcon Positioning Groupis something I am extremely proud of," said Roe. "We are like-minded when it comes to pushing the boundaries with data, and have been since day one. This partnership has not only continued to develop each year, but has seen growth to a wider global market. That is extremely exciting as we continue to drive precision and explore the power of data, both on and off the track. It is truly an honor to be representing the brand over the coming years."

