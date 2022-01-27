List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Topcon Unveils MC-Mobile Portable Machine Control Solutions for Compact Equipment

Thu January 27, 2022 - National Edition
Topcon


Operators can utilize modular components for a wide range of applications, including grade checking, creating designs on the fly and self-performing site layouts without traditional staking.
Operators can utilize modular components for a wide range of applications, including grade checking, creating designs on the fly and self-performing site layouts without traditional staking.

Topcon Positioning Group has announced its all-new MC-Mobile portable machine control solution for compact equipment.

Based on the Topcon MC-X machine control platform, MC-Mobile offers the user experience and competitive performance benefits of full-size machine control guidance solutions for compact excavators, skid steers and compact track loaders (CTL).

More Than Machine Control

MC-Mobile provides users with design, build and check functionalities and a feature-rich Topcon software experience. Operators can utilize modular components for a wide range of applications, including grade checking, creating designs on the fly and self-performing site layouts without traditional staking.

Displays and other components are designed to be easily shared across numerous machines in owned or rental fleet environments. These pieces also can be moved from grade checking/layout rover pole to machine and back.

Unlocking the Digital Construction Site for Contractors of All Sizes

"MC-Mobile is a simplified, yet comprehensive machine control and site work solution for any contractor that uses compact equipment," said Jamie Williamson, executive vice president, Topcon Positioning Group.

"It's easy to set up and use, it's affordable and it offers the same competitive benefits of machine control solutions designed for larger equipment. MC-Mobile enables contractors to get jobs done faster and more accurately — eliminating costly rework and allowing them to reallocate resources to other tasks on the job site.

"MC-Mobile simplifies many tasks, giving business owners more control of their budgets and operations, creating downstream value and efficiency for operations of any size."

For more information, visit topconpositioning.com/mc-mobile.




Today's top stories

Contractors Strategize How Best to Fill Job Openings

AED Holds Annual Summit, CONDEX in Orlando, Fla.

Doosan Infracore Veep Talks Company's Acquisition, Future

Determination Puts Dennis Concrete Among South's Top Firms

NAPA Honors Asphalt Industry Leaders for Operational Excellence

Upgrades to U.S. 219 in MD to Benefit from $55M in Federal Grants

Komatsu's Intelligent Machine Control 2.0 Promotes Productivity Gains for Excavators

TrenchTech Opens New Facility Near Harrisburg, Pa.



 

Read more about...

New Products Technology Topcon






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo