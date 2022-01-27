Operators can utilize modular components for a wide range of applications, including grade checking, creating designs on the fly and self-performing site layouts without traditional staking.

Topcon Positioning Group has announced its all-new MC-Mobile portable machine control solution for compact equipment.

Based on the Topcon MC-X machine control platform, MC-Mobile offers the user experience and competitive performance benefits of full-size machine control guidance solutions for compact excavators, skid steers and compact track loaders (CTL).

More Than Machine Control

MC-Mobile provides users with design, build and check functionalities and a feature-rich Topcon software experience. Operators can utilize modular components for a wide range of applications, including grade checking, creating designs on the fly and self-performing site layouts without traditional staking.

Displays and other components are designed to be easily shared across numerous machines in owned or rental fleet environments. These pieces also can be moved from grade checking/layout rover pole to machine and back.

Unlocking the Digital Construction Site for Contractors of All Sizes

"MC-Mobile is a simplified, yet comprehensive machine control and site work solution for any contractor that uses compact equipment," said Jamie Williamson, executive vice president, Topcon Positioning Group.

"It's easy to set up and use, it's affordable and it offers the same competitive benefits of machine control solutions designed for larger equipment. MC-Mobile enables contractors to get jobs done faster and more accurately — eliminating costly rework and allowing them to reallocate resources to other tasks on the job site.

"MC-Mobile simplifies many tasks, giving business owners more control of their budgets and operations, creating downstream value and efficiency for operations of any size."

For more information, visit topconpositioning.com/mc-mobile.

