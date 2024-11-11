Toro Dingo and Branch Manager team up to offer attachments for compact utility loaders, enhancing efficiency and productivity for tree care service providers. These attachments streamline tree care tasks, reducing physical workload and fatigue, while offering a one-stop shop for equipment needs.

Photo courtesy of Toro Branch Manager attachments are developed specifically for tree care site needs.

Branch Manager, a leader in tree care service equipment, will provide attachments for Toro's powerful Dingo lineup of compact utility loaders as part of a new partnership.

For tree care service providers, this combination means improved efficiency and productivity on tree care job sites. The new partnership also will give tree care service providers a one-stop shop for traction unit and attachment needs, including ordering, financing, shipment and customer care.

Toro Dingo compact utility loaders are a productivity-boosting alternative to manual labor and heavier earthmoving equipment, especially in tight areas. Whether crews want specific attachments, gas, diesel or electric-powered, radial, vertical or telescoping lift arms, wheels or tracks, there's a Dingo for almost any job.

Branch Manager attachments are developed specifically for tree care site needs. From tree removal and maintenance to job site clean-up, Branch Manager attachments improve efficiency, reduce labor and simplify complex tasks, according to the manufacturer.

The Branch Manager attachments designed for use with the Dingo lineup include:

56″ T1031 BMGX2 Mini Skid Steer Log Grapple (Toro model 23137) — This lightweight, 265-lb. fully assembled grapple easily attaches to the Dingo, offering a large 56 in. opening, a swivel mount with "knock around" rotation for reduced maintenance and log dogs that provide intuitive log handling — all while minimizing wear on both lawns and machines due to its free rotation design.

— This lightweight, 265-lb. fully assembled grapple easily attaches to the Dingo, offering a large 56 in. opening, a swivel mount with "knock around" rotation for reduced maintenance and log dogs that provide intuitive log handling — all while minimizing wear on both lawns and machines due to its free rotation design. 56″ T1036 BMGXR2 Mini Skid Steer Log Grapple (Toro model 23138) —When mounted to the Dingo, this fully assembled 350-lb. grapple offers a large 56 in. opening and powered rotation to minimize wear and tear on both the machine and lawns.

—When mounted to the Dingo, this fully assembled 350-lb. grapple offers a large 56 in. opening and powered rotation to minimize wear and tear on both the machine and lawns. BMG Clamshells Grapple Attachment (Toro model 23148) — Easily scoop and grab chips, dirt, rocks and other loose materials with this 30.5 in. wide grapple that features 10.5 cu. ft. capacity and durable powder-coat paint for long-lasting performance.

— Easily scoop and grab chips, dirt, rocks and other loose materials with this 30.5 in. wide grapple that features 10.5 cu. ft. capacity and durable powder-coat paint for long-lasting performance. BMG Rake (Toro model 23141) — This 130 lb., 6-ft. rake fits the Branch Manager grapple, featuring over 1,700 virtually indestructible Spring Steel tines for efficiently sweeping up stump chips, pine needles and more, with easy storage and no need to disconnect hydraulic hoses for use.

These Branch Manager attachments are powerful additions to the more than 35 Toro attachments that can be paired with the Dingo, including the grapple rake attachment, auger attachment, adjustable fork attachment and hydraulic tree fork attachment.

"Together, the Toro Dingo and Branch Manager attachments ensure tree care providers enjoy significantly reduced physical workload and less fatigue. For example, crews could use a combination of Dingo and Branch Manager attachments to remove a dead or dying tree, grind the stump, clear and dump debris, auger a hole and plant a new tree with minimal hand labor," said Sam Dando, senior product marketing manager at Toro.

"Previously, that same crew may have used shovels, wheelbarrows and other tools that draw out the process and lead to long days and, ultimately, a turnover of skilled labor."

Toro and Branch Manager have spent decades helping crews care for and craft greenspaces through cutting-edge equipment that makes the job easier. With efficiency and productivity leading the way, they've created another way to help tree care crews make easy work out of tough jobs, the companies said.

For more information, visit toro.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

