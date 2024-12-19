Touro University is building the first dental school in New Mexico, providing much-needed oral health care and educational opportunities for underserved communities. The $40 million investment includes a 70,000 sq. ft. clinical training facility opening in May 2025, aiming to address the state's shortage of dental professionals.

(Photo courtesy of the Touro College of Dental Medicine A rendering of the Touro College of Dental Medicine in Albuquerque, N.M.

Nonprofit New York-based Touro University broke ground on Sept. 26, 2024, on a clinical branch of Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM) in New Mexico, the first dental school in the state.

The groundbreaking occurred in Albuquerque on the campus of Lovelace Biomedical Research Institute (LBRI), a member of Touro University. Touro Dental Health New Mexico is TCDM's clinical training facility and will provide 200 TCDM students with a new dental practice with a planned opening in May 2025.

Because space is limited, students will start the program at Touro's New York campus, then finish in New Mexico.

"Touro University is committed to delivering quality education as well as integrity, inclusivity and respect for all members of our new Touro community in New Mexico," Touro University President Alan Kadish. said. "We provide diverse, innovative and engaging course offerings that nurture personal growth and intellectual inquiry in superior academic programs."

New Mexico's first pre-doctoral dental school clinical training facility will encompass more than 70,000 sq. ft. of educational and clinical space. It will house more than 100 dental units, including units to provide specialty care in oral surgery, orthodontics, endodontics and pediatric dentistry accommodating the students who will complete their education at TCDM's new campus.

Touro is investing an estimated $40 million in New Mexico, including the property acquisition and construction of the dental college. TCDM plans to provide new high-paying jobs for New Mexicans to support the school and clinic.

"We welcome Touro College of Dental Medicine to the New Mexico dental community," said Tom Schripsema, executive director of the New Mexico Dental Association. "We are hopeful they will bring needed care to this neighborhood and look forward to exploring collaboration on our ongoing efforts to educate local students."

"With the first pre-doctoral dental student clinical educational facility in New Mexico, we will provide an opportunity to deliver much-needed low-cost oral health care to underserved communities while at the same time expanding local access to New Mexico students interested in becoming dentists," TCDM Dean Ronnie Myers said.

New Mexico lags behind the nation in the average number of oral health care professionals servicing state residents. Recent studies reveal that the number of dentists per 100,000 people in New Mexico is only 48.4, below the national average of 60.84.

