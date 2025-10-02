After 30 years of dedicated service, Chris Pokornowski steps down as Towmaster's general manager. His journey from the production floor to leadership exemplifies the company's commitment to internal growth. He anticipates industry advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles. Pokornowski's customer focus and problem-solving skills have left a lasting impact on Towmaster.

Towmaster photo Chris Pokornowski

Towmaster announced Chris Pokornowski, who has served the company with distinction for 30 years, most recently as general manager has stepped down as of Sept. 26, 2025. His career with the company is a story of growth, leadership and lasting impact.

Pokornowski began his career at Towmaster with the intention of taking on a short-term role before pursuing other opportunities. However, his talent and leadership potential quickly became evident. Starting on the production floor, he advanced through multiple positions, ultimately being promoted to leadership when Towmaster offered him a supervisory role. That pivotal decision set the course for a long and successful career.

Over the years, Chris held eight different positions within the organization, progressing from production laborer to general manager. His career path exemplifies Towmaster's commitment to developing leaders from within.

"Anyone can make a difference and grow within the company," Pokornowski said, underscoring the value of perseverance and dedication.

Throughout his tenure, Pokornowski witnessed significant changes in the equipment industry. He cites advancements in suspension systems, scaling technology and safety features as particularly influential, both for Towmaster and the broader industry. He also observed the steady growth in the size of equipment, which has consistently challenged the trailer industry to innovate.

Looking ahead, he anticipates major developments with the eventual integration of electric and autonomous vehicles into the towing industry, changes that will have profound implications for trailer design and electrical systems.

Among the many customer experiences Pokornowski has had, one stands out as especially memorable. When faced with a dissatisfied customer struggling with scaling issues, he worked directly with him to demonstrate proper trailer use. Pokornowski asked the customer to try the trailer under his direction. By the end of the day, the problem had been resolved and the interaction had transformed into a positive relationship.

For Pokornowski, this story reflects the importance of customer focus and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities.

Pokornowski plans to take time to rest before exploring the next chapter of his career. His parting advice to colleagues is both practical and inspiring.

"Don't underestimate the impact you are making on the people around you."

Towmaster extends its deepest gratitude to Chris Pokornowski for three decades of dedicated service, leadership and commitment to excellence. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the organization, and he departs with the respect and admiration of his colleagues. CEG

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories