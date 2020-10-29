Towmaster Helps High School Students Build Tiny Home

For the past four years, Towmaster has offered a custom T-9D trailer at cost for the Hutchinson High School tiny home project, providing a stable foundation and the opportunity for total mobility.

Every year, the students at Hutchinson High School in Hutchinson, Minn., build a tiny house and auction it off to support the construction education program. For the past four years, Towmaster has offered a custom T-9D trailer at cost for the home, providing a stable foundation and the opportunity for total mobility.

Hutchinson High students are offered comprehensive technical education courses that allow them to learn more about alternative career and education paths. The tiny house project provides a hands-on way for students to learn technical construction skills.

Led by technical education teacher Daryl Lundin, students built the frame, sheeting, installed the windows, stairs, lighting and more. From start to finish, students build a roughly 130-sq. ft. home with a lofted area that adds another 55 sq. ft. The home, though small in size, can accommodate a bathroom; two bedrooms; a kitchen with a refrigerator; solar panels; and shelves built into the stairs.

"This is a great opportunity for our team to quite literally support the next generation of skilled workers in our area," said Chris Pokornowski, Towmaster's trailer division sales manager. "Every year it is a joy to see students bring this project to life. We're happy to be able to contribute such a critical element of their design."

Towmaster has doubled down on supporting the local Litchfield and area communities. Earlier this year, Towmaster team members designed and engineered IV stands for Meeker Memorial Hospital as they faced a shortage with the onslaught of COVID-19 patients. The Towmaster team is finding new ways to support the community at large, and the next generation of skilled tradesworkers.

For more information, visit towmaster.com.