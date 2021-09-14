The annual draft list of projects to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Major New Capacity Program over the next four years includes more than $292 million in new funding commitments.

The Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) has approved the annual draft list of projects to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Major New Capacity Program over the next four years. It includes more than $292 million in new funding commitments. TRAC will vote on the final list at its Sept. 22 meeting.

"TRAC's mission is more urgent than ever. Traffic volumes are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels and truck traffic has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels," said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. "We need to make strategic capacity improvements that improve system safety and accelerate Ohio's economic recovery."

TRAC operates on an annual application cycle. At the completion of the application process TRAC members vote on the approval of the Major New Construction Program List of funding commitments for preliminary engineering, detailed design, right-of-way and project construction. Projects receiving funding commitments are placed into three "tiers" based upon the level of project development:

Tier I — The group of projects recommended for construction during the upcoming four-year construction period.

— The group of projects recommended for construction during the upcoming four-year construction period. Tier II — The group of projects recommended for additional environmental, design or right-of-way development activities necessary before the projects would be available for construction.

— The group of projects recommended for additional environmental, design or right-of-way development activities necessary before the projects would be available for construction. Tier III — The group of projects with previous phases funded for construction in Tier I. Projects placed in Tier III status are part of a long-range funding plan to advance multiple phase projects.

There were 36 new applications submitted this year.

About TRAC

The Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) was established by Ohio Revised Code in 1997 to help the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) develop and modify a project selection process which approves funding for the development and construction of the Major New Capacity Program.

The TRAC has nine members and is chaired by the director of ODOT. Six members are appointed by the Governor and one each by the speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and the president of the Ohio Senate. Members have overlapping terms.

The director provides funds for new construction only after assuring that system preservation needs have been met. The use of the new construction funds is the responsibility of the TRAC, but the TRAC does not have authority over other aspects of the Department of Transportation.

Today's top stories