    Tracey Road Equipment Expands Into Pennsylvania

    Mon June 03, 2024 - Northeast Edition #12
    CEG


    Tracey Road Equipment, a leader in over-the-road trucks and construction equipment, announced the opening of its new location at 970 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

    This expansion marks the company's first venture into Pennsylvania, continuing nearly 50 years of growth and service excellence across New York State, with existing offices in Albany, Binghamton, Syracuse, Queensbury, Rochester, Utica and Watertown.

    The new Wilkes-Barre facility is now open for business and undergoing significant renovations to meet the high standards of other Tracey Road Equipment locations. This new site will bring to Pennsylvania the same comprehensive range of products and services that New York customers have come to expect, including sales and service for premier industry brands such as Hitachi, Liebherr, Hyundai, Sakai, Astec Industries and Bell, according to the company.

    "Our expansion into Wilkes-Barre is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing superior equipment solutions and service support to new communities," said Jerry Tracey, founder and president of Tracey Road Equipment. "We are excited to bring our expertise and high standards to Pennsylvania and look forward to serving the local industries and municipalities."

    According to the company, the renovations at the Wilkes-Barre facility aim to create a state-of-the-art environment, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of service and access to top-tier equipment. Tracey Road Equipment's entrance into Pennsylvania not only signifies growth, but also brings new job opportunities and strengthens the company's role as a key resource for heavy equipment and over-the-road trucks in the region.

    "We invite the community to visit our new Wilkes-Barre location, meet our team and experience the Tracey Road Equipment difference," said Tracey. "Our presence here is a continuation of our mission to deliver excellence and build lasting partnerships with our clients." CEG

    Tracey Road Equipment encourages customers to stop in and visit its Wilkes-Barre facility located at 970 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa. (CEG photo)
    Tracey Road Equipment’s recently refurbished showroom includes a display of Hitachi compact equipment. (CEG photo)
    The factory-trained parts specialists of Tracey Road Equipment’s new Wilkes-Barre, Pa., location are fully trained to handle all customers’ needs. (CEG photo)
    A significant parts inventory is now warehoused at Tracey Road Equipment’s new facility. (CEG photo)
    A large shop area with overhead cranes is ready to tackle any service or repair needs. (CEG photo)
    A great lineup of new Hitachi excavators ready to tackle customers’ job sites. (CEG photo)
    Tracey Road Equipment has a large selection of compact excavators for sale and rent. (CEG photo)
    Tracey Road Equipment carries Sakai asphalt rollers. (CEG photo)
    Tracey Road Equipment has sold and serviced Hyundai excavators for decades in New York State. Now, the company has inventory in northeastern Pennsylvania ready to tackle contractors’ projects. (CEG photo)




