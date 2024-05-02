Tracey Road Equipment has announced the construction of a groundbreaking new 45,000-sq.-ft. facility in Utica, N.Y. This expansion is set to redefine the landscape of heavy construction equipment and trucking dealership in the region, according to the company.

Since establishing a parts distribution center in Utica five years ago, Tracey Road Equipment has stood as the city's only full-service dealership for heavy construction equipment and trucks. The acquisition of Mohawk Valley Freightliner in Yorkville, N.Y., on Jan. 1, 2024, expanded the dealer's offerings significantly, introducing Western Star and other prominent equipment lines to the area.

"Utica is a connection between Syracuse and Albany," said Jerry Tracey, president and founder of Tracey Road Equipment. "The construction market in the area is growing and it has left Utica underserved. Tech industries have moved to Utica and that is resulting in job growth and the city has just finished completion of a brand-new hospital, which has a lot of growth sprouting up around it."

Building on its commitment to the region, Tracey Road Equipment purchased two properties close to one another in Utica. These include a 6,500-sq.-ft. facility now serving as a service center and a 5,000-sq.-ft. building that houses the company's parts center. The new facility at 9598 River Road, Marcy, N.Y., will unify these operations under one roof, enhancing service efficiency and customer experience. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for fall this year.

Rich Durant, operations manager of Tracey Road Equipment, said, "The operation is bursting at the seams. We are selling, renting and servicing all the lines Tracy Road represents, including Freightliner, Kobelco, Hitachi, Liebherr, Hyundai Astec, Roadtec, Peterson, Sakai, BTI, Carlson, Bell Trucks, New Holland, Engcon, Fiori, LaBounty, Road Widener, Morbark, Rayco, Boxer, Broce Broom, FRD, Felling, Load King and more. We have a huge inventory of equipment and our service and parts department are very busy."

The company said the new facility in Utica is a testament to Tracey Road Equipment's vision of creating a seamless territorial operation across New York State, with each location strategically placed no more than two hours apart. The facility will feature modern offices for sales and rental personnel, extensive parts warehousing, a spacious showroom, and five service bays equipped with overhead cranes, plus a dedicated wash bay.

"We are thrilled with the growth that we have seen in the Utica/Rome marketplace," added Tracey. "I'm sure that with the commitment we are making in a new state-of-the-art facility, we will continue to see growth." CEG

