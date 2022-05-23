List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Tracey Road to Carry Hyundai Equipment in 14 Pennsylvania Counties

Mon May 23, 2022 - Northeast Edition #11
CEG




Hyundai is excited to have Tracey Road Equipment carry its equipment in 14 Pennsylvania counties. (Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment) Tracey Road Equipment will carry Hyundai equipment in 14 Pennsylvania counties. (Map courtesy of Wikipedia)

President and CEO Jerry Tracey of Tracey Road Equipment has announced the company's expansion into the north central Pennsylvania market.

"We have had the privilege to represent the Hyundai construction equipment product to our customers in eastern, central and western New York for decades and are excited about the opportunity to bring this product line to the following counties in Pennsylvania: Tioga, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Pike, Lackawanna, Wyoming, Sullivan, Lycoming, Union, Montour, Columbia, Luzerne and Monroe," Tracey said.

Hyundai's line of equipment is constantly expanding to better fit the changing needs of contractors and municipalities, Tracey added. The lineup currently includes compact, mid-size and full-size excavators, wheeled excavators, wheel loaders ranging in size from 130 to 376 hp, as well as several models of asphalt and dirt compactors.

"For a short time, we will be serving this market from our Binghamton, N.Y., branch, however we are actively looking for the right location to open up a Pennsylvania store to serve our new Pennsylvania customers."

According to Bill Klein, Hyundai Construction Equipment Northeast district sales manager, "We are excited to have Tracey Road Equipment, who already sells and services the Hyundai construction equipment line in Syracuse, Utica, Watertown, Queensbury, Albany and the Binghamton, N.Y., markets expand their operation into the north central Pennsylvania market with Hyundai construction equipment for sales and service. Started in 1976, this family-owned business is known for putting their customers' needs first." CEG




