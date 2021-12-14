Trail King Industries Inc., a leading North American trailer manufacturer of open deck and materials hauling trailers serving a wide variety of markets, announced the addition of zinc rich primer as the standard on each and every piece of equipment.

This change will provide maximum corrosion protection to deliver corrosion resistance for steel surfaces, according to the manufacturer.

Trail King has invested many hours of research and testing to determine the best finishes. This coating is formulated to be a high performance primer with excellent adhesion and outstanding solvent and chemical resistance.

Performance: Tough, high-performance topcoat offers a high quality appearance and exceptional color retention. In general, performance, such as impact resistance and flexibility are increased with these finishes.

Corrosion Resistance: corrosion protection with zinc primer technology. Reduced rust creep and higher durability with improved mechanical strength and crack resistance.

Life Expectancy: Extend the productivity and useful life of your trailer while increasing its future resale value. Parts resist cracking, peeling and marring during handling and normal service use.

"Trail King spares no effort or expense to ensure that each trailer has a paint finish that is durable, beautiful and offers incredible product protection," said VP of Sales & Marketing Rick Farris. "Our main goal is to help customers protect their investment with our unwavering commitment to excellence."

For more information, visit www.trailking.com/paint.

