Trail King Industries, a leading North American trailer manufacturer, announced it has once again been awarded a national cooperative contract through Sourcewell in the trailers with related equipment, accessories and services category.

Trail King Industries Inc. was awarded a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements.

"The strength of these trailer manufacturers will be proven in our ability to support and connect their unique solutions to those public-agency needs. I look forward to seeing future trailer category growth, and its acceptance and utilization among our contract users," said Sourcewell Senior Category Development Administrator Chelsea Rutz.

As a previous Sourcewell contract holder, Trail King will continue to provide expertise in selecting cost-effective options for each Sourcewell participating agency. Sourcewell users have a purchasing advantage with access to contracted pricing through Trail King as well as a dedicated service staff and a network of dealers across the nation.

"This award allows Trail King to be a part of a select group of world-class suppliers available to all registered Sourcewell users throughout the United States and Canada," said Mike Heschke, product specialist. "Customers can save time and money by streamlining the procurement process with cooperative purchasing."

For more information, visit www.trailking.com and www.sourcewell-mn.gov.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories