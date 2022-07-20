Kelly Menz

Trail King Industries Inc., a North American trailer manufacturer of open deck and materials hauling trailers serving a wide variety of markets, announced the recent promotion of Kelly Menz to vice president of engineering of Trail King. Menz will step into his new role with the retirement announcement of John Rust, current vice president of engineering, at the end of June.

Menz joined Trail King in 1999 and has provided expert guidance and leadership to the engineering team throughout his tenure. He has been instrumental in overseeing the company's material hauling product development efforts as manager of the West Fargo Engineering team. For the past few years, he has also led the Yankton Engineering team.

Menz has been involved in the design and development of many Trail King products, including the next generation live bottom, lightweight bottom dump, all-aluminum step deck and composite grain trailer. Trail King leaders said they look forward to Menz's continued steadfast leadership as he drives innovation and the evolution of their world-class engineering team into the future.

About Trail King Industries Inc.

Trail King Industries Inc., headquartered in Mitchell, S.D., is a North American manufacturer of a complete line of trailers. With trailers ranging in load capacities from 12,000 lbs. to one million lbs., Trail King designs, engineers and manufactures trailers to serve a wide variety of applications for markets as diverse as construction, agriculture, transportation, waste and recycling, and specialized hauling. For more information, visit trailking.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

