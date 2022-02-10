Ty Hanten

Trail King Industries Inc. announced the promotion of Ty Hanten to VP of sales and marketing.

As VP of sales and marketing, Hanten will lead development of strategic sales plans based on company goals to promote sales growth and client satisfaction for the organization. Specific responsibilities include business and market development and strategic direction for promotion and advertising. He also will oversee the district sales managers, team development/hiring and revenue growth.

Current VP of Sales and Marketing Rick Farris announced his retirement from Trail King after 37 years. With this pending retirement, Hanten will immediately assume leadership responsibilities during this transition.

"Ty's unparalleled drive and experience will undoubtedly promote the continued success of Trail King and the sales and marketing team," said Joe Kolb, Trail King president.

Hanten brings more than 30 years of experience in leadership at Trail King to this role. He has served most recently as the director of customer service and began his career as a night welder at the company's Mitchell, S,D., facility.

Hanten assisted with the transition when Trail King acquired companies Ti-Brook and Red River, relocating both times to help manage the process. He has continuously led the charge on improving the customer experience with roles overseeing operations, quality, customer service and delivery.

"I am looking forward to continuing the growth of the company and to build upon the strong foundation that has been laid over the years," siad Hanten.

Hanten will be based out of Trail King's West Fargo, N.D., location.

For more information, visit www.trailking.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

