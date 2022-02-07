List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Trail King VP of Sales & Marketing, Rick Farris, Set to Retire

Mon February 07, 2022 - National Edition
Trail King Industries


Rick Farris
Rick Farris

Trail King Industries Inc. announced that Rick Farris, VP of sales and marketing, plans to retire by the end of May 2022, starting a leadership transition process over the next few months.

Farris has been a part of the heavy equipment and transport industry for almost 37 years. He joined the Trail King team in the traffic department in 1985, and after some time as a shipping manager, he moved to sales, quickly finding his niche in building and maintaining relationships. Farris has served in his current role since 2002.

During his time with Trail King, Farris worked to expand the company's footprint across many industries and regions. He is skilled in customer relations and has helped to build Trail King's reputation with key accounts, the company said.

Over the years he has worked with the engineering team to design, test and implement many different custom products to meet customer demands, creating close partnerships. He has provided strategic leadership starting from the early days of Trail King through mergers and acquisitions, including the transition to the current ownership.

"Rick has years of outstanding service providing strategic leadership and valuable counsel to the board and our staff," said Joe Kolb, president of Trail King. "I want to publicly thank Rick for his service and dedication to serving our customers. We wish him the very best in his retirement."

For more information, visit www.trailking.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




