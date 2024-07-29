List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Transport Equipment Solutions Brings Thunder Creek Fuel, Service Solutions to Oregon

    Transport Equipment Solutions in Oregon now offers Thunder Creek's field fueling and service solutions. These include trailers like MTT, MTO, and SLT. This partnership provides safe, efficient, and non-HAZMAT solutions for bulk fluid delivery needs in various industries, enhancing fleet management capabilities without additional endorsements.

    Mon July 29, 2024 - West Edition
    Thunder Creek Equipment


    Transport Equipment Solutions, a leading seller of new and used trucks and trailers serving the petroleum, construction and heavy haul industries, has added the Thunder Creek lineup of field fueling and service solutions to its offering in Oregon.
    Photo courtesy of Thunder Creek Equipment
    Transport Equipment Solutions has added the Thunder Creek lineup of field fueling and service solutions to its offering of new tanks and trailers in Oregon.

    This includes the original No-HAZMAT Fuel & Service Trailer (MTT), the Multi-Tank Oil Trailer (MTO) and Service and Lube Trailer (SLT).

    Transport Equipment Solutions — based in Portland, Ore. — is a leading seller of new and used trucks and trailers serving the petroleum, construction and heavy haul industries. With a broad range of truck, trailer, tank and parts supplies, the company specializes in tailoring fuel and bulk fluid transportation solutions for each business they work with.

    "Solutions for bulk fluid delivery are our specialty, and Thunder Creek provides a new range of solutions for our customers that complements our current product line and local industry demand very well," said Jeff Hauck, general manager, Transport Equipment Solutions.

    "We now have solutions that provide greater access to certain customers and job sites, all without requiring a HAZMAT endorsement. These solutions are perfect for those businesses that don't need large lube trucks with much higher capacities, but still require some flexibility in how they deliver diesel and service fluids to the field."

    "We support a broad range of industries — both on road and off road — that are faced with new challenges every day, including access to resources, as well as regulations and labor shortages," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment.

    "At Thunder Creek, we provide heavy industry, fuel delivery and field service providers with solutions that meet and exceed all transportation regulations — and we do so in a way that makes it safe and easy for all employees to operate without requiring a HAZMAT and, in some cases, CDL endorsements. We're empowering businesses to take their fueling and fleet management activities into their own hands."

    For more information, visit testanks4sale.com and ThunderCreek.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




