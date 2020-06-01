--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Transportation Agency Awards $500M for Transit, Rail Projects

Mon June 01, 2020 - West Edition #12
CalSTA



The California State Transportation Agency today announced it has awarded $500 million to 17 recipients in Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) grants for transformative transit and rail projects.

"The $500 million in grant awards made today will increase transit service on new and existing routes, provide for a more integrated transit system, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support jobs," said California State Transportation Agency Secretary David S. Kim. "Although the current COVID-19 pandemic is putting tremendous stress on transit agencies, these funds support long-term capital projects to be completed in the years to come, and will help support the economic recovery in the years ahead."

The funding for these projects will be provided for their design and construction, and is complemented by investments of federal, local and other state funds. In total, the projects receiving funding leverage more than $4.9 billion in additional investment.

Since 2015, TIRCP has provided more than $5.8 billion in multi-year capital funding towards 74 projects or project phases with a total cost of more than $25 billion. TIRCP funding is provided through the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 (SB 1), and from the Cap and Trade program proceeds. The funded projects will provide significant benefits to Californians through expanded transit and rail offerings that are faster, more frequent, and more reliable. The program provides major benefits towards meeting the State's climate and air quality goals, with a total reduction of 5 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions.



