The Texas Transportation Commission has selected Marc Williams as the Texas Department of Transportation's new executive director. Williams, who has served as the agency's deputy executive since 2016, began his new role on June 1, 2021.

Williams has worked at TxDOT since 2012, when he joined the department as director of planning, serving in that role until 2015 when he was appointed TxDOT's interim deputy director. Prior to joining TxDOT, Williams' career has included leadership roles with a variety of public and private sector organizations involved with the planning, development and implementation of transportation infrastructure projects across the United States.

"Marc Williams has proven himself a well-respected leader in transportation in both Texas and at the national level," said J. Bruce Bugg Jr., chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities we face going forward and is an excellent person to lead the 12,000 women and men of TxDOT. TxDOT is in good hands."

"Leading this incredible department and serving the citizens of Texas is an honor," Williams said. "I am looking forward to working side by side with the women and men of TxDOT, the Texas Transportation Commission and our transportation stakeholders as TxDOT continues its important mission of Connecting You with Texas."

Williams is a graduate of Texas A&M University with bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering. He is a registered professional engineer in Texas.

Williams is the 22nd executive director for the department.

