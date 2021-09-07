The Texas Transportation Commission has designated the I-35E Phase II project as part of the statewide Texas Clear Lanes initiative.

Residents are one step closer to seeing improvements to one of the state's most congested areas due to a decision made recently by the Texas Transportation Commission to conditionally select Lone Star Constructors, a partnership between Fluor Heavy Civil LLC and Austin Bridge & Road LP, as the design-build contractor for the highly anticipated Interstate 35E (I-35E) Phase II Project in Dallas County.

The $641.6 million project includes additional mainlanes and reconstructed managed lanes, frontage roads and intersections.

TxDOT will now negotiate contract terms with the selected design-build contractor with final award and execution expected later this year. The $641.6 million construction contract will rebuild and widen approximately 6.39 mi. of I-35E from I-635 to the Denton County line. The conditional award also includes an optional maintenance agreement valued at $13.2 million to be implemented at TxDOT's discretion.

The Texas Transportation Commission has designated the I-35E Phase II project as part of the statewide Texas Clear Lanes initiative, a program to address the most congested areas in the state. Segments of I-35E within the project limits rank 18th, 48th and 58th on the state's 2020 list of 100 most congested roadways.

The I-35E Phase II project will reconstruct and widen the mainlanes from six to eight lanes. It also reconstructs the two existing, grandfathered reversible tolled managed lanes, adds an additional frontage road lane and improves several intersections.

"Our TxDOT team in Dallas is proud to continue progress toward delivering such an important project for the region," said District Engineer Mo Bur. "This is a great example of how partnerships can help bring much- needed upgrades to our transportation infrastructure to enhance safety and improve mobility for travelers along I- 35E."

The I-35E Phase II project is anticipated to begin construction in 2022 and conclude in 2025. Future phases of the I-35E ultimate reconstruction project will progress as funding becomes available.

Today's top stories