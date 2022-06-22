“We are very excited to welcome Dipperfox to our lineup,” said John Rabideaux, general manager of Trenchers Plus. (Photo courtesy of Trenchers Plus)

Trenchers Plus of Burnsville, Minn., announced it is now an authorized dealer of Abra Equipment Supply's Dipperfox stump crusher attachments. Trenchers Plus will distribute Dipperfox in the greater Minnesota market.

"Trenchers Plus is a natural fit to offer this product with their current stable of land maintenance equipment and products," said Andrew Artley, regional sales manager of Abra. "This attachment has the ability to increase bottom line revenues for our customers' businesses."

The Dipperfox stump crusher comes in two sizes — the Dipperfox 600 fits small, tracked loaders and excavators and is ideal for smaller spaces. The Dipperfox stump crusher 850 pro fits 14- to 30-ton excavators and can remove large volumes of stumps.

"We are very excited to welcome Dipperfox to our lineup," said John Rabideaux, general manager of Trenchers Plus. "Dipperfox is a very respected and reparable company around the world, and we plan to educate our customers with this new revolutionary way of stump grinding."

Dipperfox offers customers a choice other than a traditional stump grinder, which require more time to clean and maintain.

"Dipperfox is a great addition, to our already existing line of chippers and stump grinders," said Rabideaux. "Dipperfox definitely adds to our rapidly growing arborist offerings."

About Trenchers Plus

Founded in 1987, Trenchers Plus Inc. is a full-service construction equipment dealer, specializing in sales, leasing and service of underground construction equipment.

Located at 2309 Hwy. 13 W, Burnsville, Minn., Trenchers Plusoffers new and used equipment from Morbark, Rayco Manufacturing, Mecalac, Ring-O-Matic, Felling Trailers, Finn Corp., Toro, RC Mowers and Vivax.

For more information, visit trenchersplus.com.

About Abra Equipment & Supply

Abra Equipment Supply Inc. was founded in 2016 and is serving more than 500 dealers throughout the United States.

For more information, call 844/692.5800 or visit abraequipmentsupply.com.

About Dipperfox

Dipperfox was launched in 2018 when the need arose for a product that would help work progress during all types of weather and in heavy terrain.

The family heavy equipment, engineering and production business grew to include design and manufacturing of all components of the Dipperfox attachments.

For more information, visit dipperfox.com. CEG

