    Tri-West Tractor Powers North-Central California Construction Market by Adding Thunder Creek Fuel & Service Solutions

    Wed June 19, 2024 - West Edition
    Thunder Creek Equipment


    Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, logging, oil and gas, and utility construction.
    Photo courtesy of Thunder Creek Equipment
    Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, logging, oil and gas, and utility construction.

    Tri-West Tractor Inc. has added the Thunder Creek lineup of field fueling and service solutions as part of its offering to construction, forestry and heavy civil contractors in Northern California.

    The compact and heavy equipment dealer, carrying premium brands such as Takeuchi, Kobelco and Hitachi, serves North-Central California out of its operation in Livermore, Calif.

    Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, logging, oil and gas, and utility construction. This includes the original, industry-leading, No-HAZMAT Fuel & Service Trailer (MTT), the Multi-Tank Oil Trailer (MTO), and Service and Lube Trailer (SLT).

    "We exist in a highly regulated market with a diverse customer base that does everything from general construction to logging," said Randy Cram, president, Tri-West Tractor. "Adding Thunder Creek allows us to provide a fueling and field service solution that meets all DOT regulations and improves our customers' access to fuels, oils, DEF and more — all while lowering fleet management costs."

    "Equipment owners and fleet managers in the region can now better control their access to critical fuel and fluids, ensure fluid quality, and better guide their own service schedules on a day-to-day basis," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "Tri-West is the local expert in everything related to the off-road use of high-horsepower heavy and compact equipment, and we're excited to be working with them to improve fleet management capabilities in their territory."

    For more information, visit TriWestTractor.com and ThunderCreek.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




