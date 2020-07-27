--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Tri-West Tractor Wins West Region Takeuchi Dealer of the Year Award

Mon July 27, 2020 - West Edition #16
Takeuchi


(L-R): Robert Vistad, Takeuchi west region regional business manager with Hampton Wideman, Randy Cram and Henry Lawson, of Takeuchi, director of sales.
Takeuchi-US has awarded Tri-West Tractor the 2019 West Region Dealer of the Year for its successful sales efforts. Takeuchi's regional business manager Hampton Wideman presented the award at ConExpo-Con/AGG in Las Vegas.

Tri-West Tractor, a family-owned business in Livermore, Calif., was named the West Region's Takeuchi Dealer of the Year after considering their commitment and excellence in a number of areas including sales performance, parts support, product support and training.

"We are so excited to be giving this award to Tri-West Tractor, they have been a good dealer for us, and we know they work hard to support Takeuchi customers," said Wideman. "Tri-West Tractor is a top-performing dealer who has really done a great job with the Takeuchi products, and we look forward to working with them for years to come."

"It is an honor to be named the West Region's Dealer of the Year by Takeuchi, as it really reflects the hard work of all of our employees at Tri-West Tractor," said Randy Cram, president of Tri-West Tractor. "We have a very knowledgeable staff who always puts the customer at the forefront of everything we do. Takeuchi has been a wonderful product line for us over the years and we look forward to our continued partnership with such a good company."

For more information, please visit www.takeuchi-us.com.



