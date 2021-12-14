Burlington, Washington-based TRICO Companies has announced the hiring of Christopher Kiel as its new president.

Kiel has 30 years of business executive management experience, primarily in the building trades industry. With experience in the contracting, subcontracting and supply sides of the industry, he brings a deep understanding of business operations throughout the entire operational spectrum of construction business.

Kiel holds a degree in Business Administration Management with concentrations in finance and economics from the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minn.

Kiel will assume the day-to-day operations of running the company from Bruce Berglin, who will remain with the company as it's CEO and focus on long-term planning and growth.

TRICO is excited about the addition of Kiel and the help he will provide to continue to move TRICO forward as a leading design-build general contractor.

