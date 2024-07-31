List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    TriStar Announces Two-Day Virtual Summer Online Auction in August

    TriStar Auction Group, led by seasoned auctioneers Daniel and Nicole Pruitt, is a rapidly growing heavy equipment auction house in Middle Tennessee. They will be hosting a virtual summer online auction on August 14 and 15, offering a convenient platform for buyers and sellers in the region and beyond.

    Wed July 31, 2024 - Midwest Edition #16
    TriStar Auction Group


    The TriStar Auction Group staff (L-R) are Chad Boyce, Jeff Stansberry, Joshua Houston, Hannah Kikilas, Nicole Pruitt, Daniel Pruitt and Hayden White.
    Photo courtesy of TriStar Auction
    The TriStar Auction Group staff (L-R) are Chad Boyce, Jeff Stansberry, Joshua Houston, Hannah Kikilas, Nicole Pruitt, Daniel Pruitt and Hayden White.
    This 2016 Caterpillar 336FL hydraulic excavator will go on the block at TriStar Auction Group's virtual sale in mid-August.   (Photo courtesy of TriStar Auction) This 2017 Komatsu PC360LC-11 hydraulic excavator will go to the highest bidder in mid-August.   (Photo courtesy of TriStar Auction) Bidders can vie for this 1987 Fiat Allis 65B motorgrader during TriStar Auction Group's virtual auction in August.   (Photo courtesy of TriStar Auction)

    TriStar Auction Group, nestled in the heart of Middle Tennessee, has swiftly become a cornerstone of the region's auction industry. Founded in November 2022, auctioneers Daniel (CAI) and Nicole Pruitt, a husband-and-wife team, have been meeting a significant demand within the local community and neighboring states, providing a trusted platform for buying, selling and trading equipment and trucks.

    Photo courtesy of TriStar Auction

    This 2016 Caterpillar 336FL hydraulic excavator will go on the block at TriStar Auction Group's virtual sale in mid-August.

    TriStar Auction Group has embraced virtual selling, allowing it to reach buyers and sellers from anywhere, and allowing its customers to sell at their own lot or at TriStar's equipment yard.

    Daniel Pruitt, with 18 years of auctioneering experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. His seasoned insight, combined with Nicole's strategic vision, has propelled TriStar Auction Group to the forefront of the industry. Together, they have nurtured the business into the fastest-growing heavy equipment auction house in the region, forming key partnerships with some of Tennessee's largest construction companies, the Pruitts said.

    The Pruitts' commitment to excellence and their community-driven approach have garnered them a loyal clientele. As TriStar Auction Group continues to expand, its dedication to providing a seamless and secure auction experience remains unwavering, making it a go-to auction house in Middle Tennessee and beyond.

    TriStar Auction Group will be holding a Two-Day Hot Summer Equipment & Truck Virtual Auction on Aug. 14 and 15.




