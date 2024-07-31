Photo courtesy of TriStar Auction The TriStar Auction Group staff (L-R) are Chad Boyce, Jeff Stansberry, Joshua Houston, Hannah Kikilas, Nicole Pruitt, Daniel Pruitt and Hayden White.

TriStar Auction Group, nestled in the heart of Middle Tennessee, has swiftly become a cornerstone of the region's auction industry. Founded in November 2022, auctioneers Daniel (CAI) and Nicole Pruitt, a husband-and-wife team, have been meeting a significant demand within the local community and neighboring states, providing a trusted platform for buying, selling and trading equipment and trucks.

Photo courtesy of TriStar Auction

TriStar Auction Group has embraced virtual selling, allowing it to reach buyers and sellers from anywhere, and allowing its customers to sell at their own lot or at TriStar's equipment yard.

Daniel Pruitt, with 18 years of auctioneering experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. His seasoned insight, combined with Nicole's strategic vision, has propelled TriStar Auction Group to the forefront of the industry. Together, they have nurtured the business into the fastest-growing heavy equipment auction house in the region, forming key partnerships with some of Tennessee's largest construction companies, the Pruitts said.

The Pruitts' commitment to excellence and their community-driven approach have garnered them a loyal clientele. As TriStar Auction Group continues to expand, its dedication to providing a seamless and secure auction experience remains unwavering, making it a go-to auction house in Middle Tennessee and beyond.

TriStar Auction Group will be holding a Two-Day Hot Summer Equipment & Truck Virtual Auction on Aug. 14 and 15.

