TRNSACT announced a collaboration with Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas to launch a new Hyundai Dealer Finance Portal.

This customized software, powered by TRNSACT, is designed to transform and simplify the finance operations for commercial Hyundai dealers, underscoring its dedication to delivering next-generation, user-centric solutions, according to TRNSACT.

"We are excited to welcome Hyundai's dealers and demonstrate how TRNSACT can enhance their finance processes with unparalleled speed and efficiency," said Beckham Thomas, CEO of TRNSACT. "With our roots in the construction industry, this partnership is particularly significant as it aligns with our goal to modernize and streamline commercial finance."

Five Benefits of the New Hyundai Dealer Finance Portal

Effortless Financing Integration: Dealers can now seamlessly connect to a range of financing programs through TRNSACT's advanced platform.

Dealers can now seamlessly connect to a range of financing programs through TRNSACT's advanced platform. Instant Quoting Capabilities: Generate and present real-time finance quotes, ensuring customers receive the most accurate and current options available.

Generate and present real-time finance quotes, ensuring customers receive the most accurate and current options available. Streamlined Application Management: Oversee and track credit applications with ease, all while maintaining clear and efficient communication in one integrated space.

Oversee and track credit applications with ease, all while maintaining clear and efficient communication in one integrated space. Enhanced Customer Satisfaction: Deliver fast and straightforward financing solutions, boosting customer satisfaction and purchasing power.

Deliver fast and straightforward financing solutions, boosting customer satisfaction and purchasing power. Robust Data Security: Safeguard sensitive information with data protection protocols, ensuring compliance and security.

"We are confident that this partnership will bring forth a deeper dive into creating a more efficient process for all dealers, lenders and customers, said Deana Chung, Hyundai finance leader.

"The finance portal is a phenomenal way to keep everyone in the loop on current stages and updates for each applicant. This new process is forecasted to produce fast exponential results within a 90-day span."

About TRNSACT

TRNSACT is a leader of fintech innovation for the commercial equipment industry. Founded by industry experts, the company specializes in optimizing sales finance operations and ensuring regulatory compliance with advanced digital solutions. The platform is designed to enhance dealer and customer experiences, driving efficiency and profitability, according to the company.

