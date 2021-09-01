Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Trucks in High Demand at Frey & Sons Akron Auction

Wed September 01, 2021 - Midwest Edition #18
CEG


Frey & Sons Auctioneers held a one-owner, absolute auction in Akron, Ohio, on Aug. 18. The auction was conducted for J & J Elite Transportation as the company scales back operations in view of retirement.

Reflecting the industry-wide strong demand for transportation equipment, bidding for the company's lineup of well-maintained dump trucks, semi-trucks and dump trailers was robust. While the auction attracted a significant crowd of onsite bidders, the sale drove heavy online bidding as well.

Based in Archbold, Ohio, Frey & Sons is a family-owned business with three generations of involvement in the company, providing real estate brokerage services, equipment appraisal services and site based and online equipment auctions throughout the year.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Jerry Weaver (L) and Mario Diano of Diano Ready Mix came to the auction in hopes of taking home some bargains.
Kevin Frey (L) calls out the bids while Mark Frey tracks the online bidding.
(L-R): Laura Wright with daughter, Jaclyn, and husband, Jim, owner of J & J Elite Transportation, kept an eye on the bidding while catching up with attendees at the auction.
Dan Lostoski, owner of Beck Sand & Gravel, was pleased to have placed the winning bid on a Western Star truck.
Fabrizi Trucking and Paving’s Emil Fabrizi (L) and son, Emilio, take in the auction activities.
(L-R): Imran and Hiroon Samaroo, along with Suraz Balgobin of H&I Trucking, made the trip from their home base in Burnsville, Minn., worthwhile by landing the winning bid on this Western Star dump truck.




