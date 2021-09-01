Frey & Sons Auctioneers held a one-owner, absolute auction in Akron, Ohio, on Aug. 18. The auction was conducted for J & J Elite Transportation as the company scales back operations in view of retirement.

Reflecting the industry-wide strong demand for transportation equipment, bidding for the company's lineup of well-maintained dump trucks, semi-trucks and dump trailers was robust. While the auction attracted a significant crowd of onsite bidders, the sale drove heavy online bidding as well.

Based in Archbold, Ohio, Frey & Sons is a family-owned business with three generations of involvement in the company, providing real estate brokerage services, equipment appraisal services and site based and online equipment auctions throughout the year.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Today's top stories