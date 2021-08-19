Turner Construction Company announced that the company is a founding member of Construction Inclusion Week and will participate in the inaugural industry-wide event taking place on construction sites and offices Oct. 18 to 22, 2021.

With the theme, "Building the Foundation for Inclusion," Construction Inclusion Week events will promote the right environment on construction sites and encourage action to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Topics discussed will highlight leadership commitment and accountability; unconscious bias; supplier diversity; jobsite culture; and community outreach.

Many decades ago, Turner actively began taking steps to increase diversity within the company and industry. Over time, its focus grew to include how the company could address issues of unconscious bias, inclusion and creating the right environment in its workplace.

Each step along the way included taking time to learn more about the issues at hand, having open dialogue and setting in place meaningful programs to address tough, sensitive and very important topics.

The work Turner does and the progress it makes in addressing inclusion, equity, and diversity within the company and on its job sites support broader efforts to address these issues in the industry and in communities. However, the issues being faced will not be solved overnight. The company continues to reach out and work with others to address these issues head on.

In 2020, a group of general contractors: DPR, Clark Construction Group, Gilbane, McCarthy Building Companies, Mortenson and Turner, created a "Time for Change" consortium with a single purpose: identify ways to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in construction. Through this effort, Construction Inclusion Week was born.

Participation in Construction Inclusion Week gives the opportunity to learn from one another and speak with one voice. Through collaboration, proactive engagement, and deliberate actions, Turner will effect positive change where people celebrate and embrace diversity, foster inclusion and where equity is apparent.

For more information, visit www.constructioninclusionweek.com. Content will be added to the site and participating companies will have access to materials to bring awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion concepts for job sites, teams, and companies.

Today's top stories