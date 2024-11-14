Turner Construction leads $675M concourse project at Dulles Airport, aiming to enhance traveler experience, increase sustainability, and improve infrastructure. The project is 30% complete, utilizing specialized equipment and focusing on safety, efficiency and environmental stewardship.

Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority A view of the work on the south utility tunnel.

Dulles Airport (IAD) sprawls across 13,000 acres in Loudon and Fairfax counties in northern Virginia. It ranks fifth in land use among American airports. Outside of New York City, Dulles handles the most international traffic in the region, including approximately 90 percent of the traffic in the D.C. metro area. The airport welcomed approximately 24 million passengers in 2019 with an average of 60,000 passengers traveling daily to more than 100 destinations.

Dulles opened in 1962 and is named after John Foster Dulles, an influential secretary of state during the Eisenhower administration. The airport's main terminal was designed by world-renowned Finnish American architect, Eero Saarinen.

Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Despite the stunning visuals and history of the airport, planners have decided it's time for an update for IAD. A new 400,000-sq.-ft. concourse will provide room for 14 gates and cost $675 million. The construction will extend into 2026. The new concourse will include amenities like a pet-relief area, concessions, larger seating areas and new restrooms.

"This project is part of our effort to create the airport of the future and to continue providing top-quality service for the traveling public in the years ahead," MWAA chief executive Jack Potter told board members.

Funds for the project will probably include bonds income from the sale of 424 acres adjacent to Dulles. Airport officials also will seek grants made available to airports through the infrastructure funding signed into law last year. The airport authority has filed an application seeking $230 million from a competitive grant program managed by the Federal Aviation Administration. Airport officials said they also will seek additional funding from other airport-focused grant programs.

Joseph Coratola Jr., design architect supervisor of the Airports Authority, is supervising the project, working closely with Turner Construction. The project is approximately 30 percent complete.

The construction team anticipates needing 13,000 cu. yds. of concrete for the building and 65,000 cu. yds. for the apron paving. The building will require approximately 3,700 tons of steel while 70,000 cu. yds. of soil will be excavated but will remain on the airport property for future use. Concrete that is removed is being recycled and reused as a base for the new apron paving.

Enhanced Traveler Experience

Coratola and his team are using architectural design to build a concourse that will maximize guests' traveling experience.

"Wide corridors and spacious walkways will allow for smooth and unimpeded movement throughout the space," he said. "It will be especially beneficial for wheelchair users and individuals with mobility aids. Tactile paving and color-contrasted flooring will enhance wayfinding for individuals with visual impairments, audible cues and signage for guidance and orientation."

Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

The design will maximize natural lighting and include state-of-the-art air handling systems. The HVAC system will incorporate outside natural air within conditioned air systems.

"Dynamic HVAC systems and zoning strategies will keep passengers comfortable in the gate areas," said Coratola. "Natural materials on walls and ceilings in the concourse will add warmth and texture."

Like many construction projects today, project planners are keeping "green" targets clearly in focus.

"We are working toward the goal of LEED BD+C v4 Silver Certifiable design and construction," said Coratola.

Air handling systems incorporate high-efficiency recovery systems. These and other steps should result in 12 percent energy cost savings. The construction team is incorporating materials sourced from the local environment to meet environmental stewardship and sustainability goals. The team will also install electric charging stations for general-use vehicles and ground servicing equipment.

Of course, safety will be a focus of the project incorporating dedicated safety managers, regular safety walks and daily safety meetings.

Equipment

Turner Construction and subcontractors are using many specialized pieces of equipment for the construction at Dulles including:

Long-reach excavator for tunnel excavation.

Multiple 90,000-lb. track excavators and hoe rams for tunnel and site excavation.

High-torque rotary drilling machines for caisson installation.

300-ton luffing jib crawler crane for steel erection with 500 ft. of boom and jib.

300-ton hydraulic telescopic boom mobile crane for selective demolition of APM station.

Multiple 120-ton telescopic boom crawler cranes for tunnel and caisson construction. CEG

Chuck MacDonald Chuck MacDonald is an editor, blogger and freelance feature writer whose writing adventures have taken him to 48 states and 10 countries. He has been the editor for magazines on pavement construction, chemicals, insurance and missions. Chuck enjoys bicycling, kayaking and reading. He graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism. Chuck lives in Annapolis, Md. with his wife Kristen. They have seven grandchildren.

Read more from Chuck MacDonald here.



Today's top stories