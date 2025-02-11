Northwestern University's new Ryan Field, set to open in 2026, is a $850 million project designed for 35,000 people with community spaces. Turner Construction & Walsh Collaborate as Central Street Consortium to manage the construction, focusing on sustainability and local compliance. The project uses recycled materials, with funding from alumni and a projected economic impact on Evanston.

Central Street Consortium photo Northwestern University’s new Ryan Field will be the largest stadium development in the history of college football when it opens in 2026.

Described as a once-in-a-century opportunity, Northwestern University's new Ryan Field will be the largest stadium development in the history of college football when it opens in 2026. The $850 million, LEED Gold certification project is designed for a maximum capacity of 35,000 people, and will include community plazas, a park and more green space.

"This facility will serve as a vibrant venue for the Evanston community, hosting events such as winter festivals, family movie nights and youth sports events," said Northwestern President Michael Schill at the June groundbreaking. "None of this would be possible without some very generous individuals. From athletics to academics and research, the Ryan family has supported Northwestern in ways that will resonate with our community for generations to come."

Providing a more intimate setting than the old Ryan Field, the project will be made available for concerts and top collegiate sporting events. It includes landscape buffers between the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods.

Because of the teardown of the existing Ryan Field, the Wildcats are playing in a temporary structure. Their new home will be roughly 30 ft. shorter than the previous height of the press box, with sightlines much closer to the field than typical bowled stadiums.

In November 2024, crews began the process of going vertical with the erection of structural steel. Workers began by setting matting for the crane that hoists the steel into position. The crane arrived in pieces, ready for assembly. The initial loads of steel were delivered, and the first structure went in at the end of 2024.

Crews also have been busy pouring concrete foundations and ramps. Work continues on underground utilities. A layer of stone lies over the field area, in preparation for the future playing surface.

The new stadium is designed by HNTB and Perkins&Will. The construction manager, Central Street Consortium, is a joint venture between Turner Construction Company and Walsh Construction.

"Turner Construction and Walsh Construction are proud to be part of this monumental project," said Kate Van Zeyl and John Kiesling of Central Street Consortium. "We look forward to safely delivering a world-class athletics facility on campus, while continuing a trusted partnership with Northwestern University and the neighboring communities."

Central Street Consortium's construction management plan focuses on environmental stewardship and strict compliance with local, county and state regulations for mitigation strategies. This includes monitoring vibration throughout the process, with six monitors placed at various locations feeding monthly reports to the city of Evanston.

Demolition of the old Ryan Field began in early 2024 and was completed several months later. When the press box came down in May, a major milestone was accomplished, with operations shifting to new build.

According to the official website, more than 99 percent of non-hazardous materials contained in the original Ryan Field structure have been recycled and are ready for reuse. Prior to starting demo, crews salvaged seating, signage, TVs, food service equipment, millwork and mechanical, electrical and plumbing equipment for other uses. Subcontractors removed light bulbs and light ballasts; recovered refrigerants and coolants; aluminum bleachers; electrical panels; transformers; gear; and accessible copper.

Clean concrete, steel and non-ferrous metals from the existing stadium were sorted onsite and sent for recycling. Steel and non-ferrous metals have been melted down and formed into new components needed for a variety of uses. The clean concrete was crushed at an offsite facility and is being used for work that requires crushed recycled concrete such as underground utility or road construction.

Excavation efforts are nearing completion, resulting in fewer trucks and less dust around the job site. In addition, crews completed installation of the earth retention system. This involved placing earth retention lower soil anchors along the south side and lower bracing along the east side.

A variety of heavy machinery is being used to complete the mega project, including a boring machine that was needed to prepare for the installation of the earth retention system. The monitors put in place ensured the vibrations wouldn't cause structural damage to nearby properties.

The redevelopment of Ryan Field is privately funded and includes a $480 million gift from Northwestern alumni Patrick and Shirley Ryan. Part of the money, the largest donation in school history, will be used to accelerate breakthroughs in biomedical, economics and business research.

The project is expected to produce more than $68 million in economic impact to Evanston, and 2,900 jobs during the rebuild. Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, who also addressed reporters at the ceremonial turning of dirt, had nothing but praise for the new stadium.

"I am proud of the collaboration it demonstrates, as represented not only by a historic agreement that fundamentally transforms the financial relationship between Evanston and Northwestern, but also by the commitment to the idea that partnership is essential for either institution to realize its full potential."  CEG

Cindy Riley

Read more from Cindy Riley here.



Today's top stories