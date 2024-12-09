Twelve Washington high schools receive AED Foundation recognition for their Equipment Technology Programs. A five-year term starting in 2024 aims to enhance industry partnerships and provide students with the skills needed for successful careers, supported by AED and SkillsUSA Washington. Such efforts pave the way for future job opportunities in the equipment industry.

The AED Foundation (AEDF) announced the recognition of 12 High School Equipment Technology Programs in Washington including the following schools:

Aberdeen High School (Aberdeen, Wash.)

Auburn High School (Auburn, Wash.)

Coupeville High School (Coupeville, Wash.)

Goldendale High School (Goldendale, Wash.)

Newport High School (Newport, Wash.)

NEWTech Prep (Spokane, Wash.)

Pierce County Skills Center (Puyallup, Wash.)

Shelton High School (Shelton, Wash.)

Sunnyside High School (Sunnyside, Wash.)

Tri-Tech Skills Center (Kennewick, Wash.)

Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center (Wenatchee, Wash.)

Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center (Yakima, Wash.)

The term of AEDF recognition is five years, starting in December 2024 and ending in November 2029.

AEDF is dedicated to developing and improving equipment industry partnerships that meet the mutual needs of local dealers, manufacturers and high school programs.

"The AED Foundation is proud to be affiliated with these twelve High School Equipment Technology Programs," said Karina Utreras, accreditation and recognition program manager, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED).

"AED and AEDF are committed to each program's continued success and look forward to a continued partnership with each school."

"At SkillsUSA Washington, our mission is to equip students with the skills and confidence they need to excel in their chosen careers, and our partnership with AED is a shining example of this commitment," said Karmen Warner, executive director of SkillsUSA Washington. "By aligning SkillsUSA's technical standards with AED's high-level industry benchmarks, we're creating a framework that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today's workforce."

With AED's support, SkillsUSA Washington's apprenticeship efforts are reaching new heights.

"As our programs achieve AED accreditation, they qualify for engagement in our proposed Registered Apprenticeship Program, creating a seamless pathway from high school classrooms to required on-the-job training," said Warner. "Programs like this are vital in addressing the growing need for skilled diesel technicians and in securing strong job placement opportunities for our students."

