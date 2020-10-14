Two New Road Builders Grow Doosan Forestry Equipment Lineup

The DX300LL-5 and DX380LL-5 road builders are designed for use in forestry and logging applications. Within the forestry industry, they are operated in access road development, timber harvesting, log loading and mill work.

Doosan Infracore North America LLC extends its log loader product offering with the new Doosan DX300LL-5 and DX380LL-5 road builders.

The road builders are often the first machines on a site, used to build access roads or clear a path for other forestry equipment. Customers also can find uses for them in construction demolition or crushing tasks.

These models are iterations of the current DX300LL-5 and DX380LL-5 log loaders. They provide a package designed to perform road-building tasks. Customers can carry out the tasks needed on a typical forestry access site with a complete product offering.

Comfort and Power

Due to the nature of work that the DX300LL-5 and DX380LL-5 perform, they offer exceptional power and operator comfort, according to the manufacturer.

Operators can stay comfortable in the enclosed excavator cab or optional forestry cab. A standard excavator cab simplifies machine transport due to its lower height. Extra cab guarding is available, further protecting the machine to reduce downtime.

The road builders pair parts of Doosan log loaders and excavators for maximum efficiency and power. The models combine a log loader mainframe with an excavator boom and arm front configuration. Traditional excavator attachments are available to pair with the new road builders. Road builders and attachments can remove tree stumps and logs, and clear paths for access roads to the harvesting sites.

Durability and Reliability

The road builders also feature design elements to enhance machine durability and reliability.

The DX300LL-5 and DX380LL-5 road builders' undercarriages can forge across rough terrain. The high, wide undercarriage travels across exposed stumps, brush and forest foliage. Heavy-duty track links and full-length track guiding guards increase undercarriage durability.

Customers can monitor their equipment with DoosanCONNECT Telematics, so even in remote locations the Doosan equipment's location and health are accounted for with satellite device communication. In addition, Doosan dealers can monitor their customers' machines and respond to parts and service needs in a timely manner.

Approved Attachments

Since the road builder's front configuration matches traditional excavators, customers can use any of the following Doosan excavator attachments.

Hydraulic quick coupler

Hydraulic thumb

Heavy-duty bucket

Severe-duty bucket

Ditch cleaning bucket

DX300LL-5 Road Builder Specifications

Operating weight: 80,910 lb.

Horsepower: 271 hp

Maximum dig depth: 23 ft.

Maximum reach (ground): 34 ft. 3 in.

Auxiliary hydraulic flow: 65.5 gpm

Bucket capacity: 2.1 cu. yd.

Boom length: 20 ft. 6 in.

Arm length: 10 ft. 2 in.

Overall width: 11 ft. 10 in.

DX380LL-5 Road Builder Specifications

Operating weight: 106,483 lb.

Horsepower: 318 hp

Maximum dig depth: 23 ft. 6 in.

Maximum reach (ground): 35 ft. 8 in.

Auxiliary hydraulic flow: 95.1 gpm

Bucket capacity: 2.4 cu. yd.

Boom length: 21 ft. 4 in.

Arm length: 10 ft. 6 in.

Overall width: 11 ft. 11 in.

