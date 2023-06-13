The largest of the three contracts is $134 million and will see Webber extend the main lanes of State Loop (SL) 335 and perform frontage road construction near Amarillo, Texas. (TxDOT photo)

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has chosen Webber, a U.S. subsidiary of Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, to perform three highway projects worth $264 million, the company recently announced.

The largest of the three contracts is $134 million and will see Webber extend the main lanes of State Loop (SL) 335 and perform frontage road construction near Amarillo, Texas.

Webber's contract is part of the state's effort to upgrade the entire loop to a controlled-access roadway with main lanes, ramps, one-way frontage roads that feature bike and pedestrian access and four multi-level interchanges.

Ferrovial said that Webber started its 5.6-mi. portion of the work in June and will complete the contract in late 2026.

The company also will widen State Highway (SH) 99 west of Houston from the West Park Tollway to Interstate 10 near Katy, Texas, under a $90 million contract. Webber will widen 6.5 mi. of main lanes, expand several bridges and expects to complete the project in mid-2025.

Texas officials have been advancing the 180-mi. SH 99/Grand Parkway project for decades. The full project, which is divided into 11 segments, ultimately would travel through seven counties around Houston, according to the TxDOT.

Webber's third contract with the department is in the amount of $40 million. Under this scope, the company will widen SL 378 in San Angelo, Texas, (Tom Green County) and rebuild 2 mi. of the road to make room for a new center lane that will provide congestion relief for the highway. Construction will start in August and wrap up by 2026.

With these three contracts, Ferrovial said Webber has 35 civil construction projects under way, including a $113.6 million expansion of SH 36 in West Columbia (Brazoria County), Texas, next to the Brazos River.

As part of its work, Webber will widen SH 36 from a one-lane asphalt road to a two-lane concrete paved roadway with a middle turn lane, build seven bridges, improve drainage for the river's flood water drainage and build a new overpass.

The TxDOT is improving the SH 36 corridor in order to meet population growth in the area and to provide additional capacity during hurricane evacuations.

Ferrovial said that the project will include 295,000 cu. yds. of excavation, 400,000 cu. yds. of embankment, 360,000 sq. yds. of concrete paving and 41,000 linear ft. of storm drainage.

Webber should be complete with construction by the end of 2025.

