    TxDOT Celebrates New Harbor Bridge at Corpus Christi

    Texas Department of Transportation celebrates the opening of the new $1.3 billion Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi. Governor Abbott hails it as vital for economic growth, while TxDOT praises its engineering marvel and innovative features, including being the longest concrete segmental cable-stayed bridge in North America.

    Tue July 22, 2025 - West Edition #15
    Rickey Dailey — Texas Department of Transportation


    A motorcade prepares to cross the new Harbor Bridge at Corpus Christi.
    Texas Department of Transportation photo
    A motorcade prepares to cross the new Harbor Bridge at Corpus Christi.

    The much-anticipated new Harbor Bridge opened to southbound traffic on June 28, 2025, after the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) cut the ribbon on the $1.3 billion project.

    "To remain the best state for business, Texas must bolster our roadway infrastructure to meet the demands of our booming economy," said Gov. Greg Abbott. "The new Harbor Bridge is not only a testament to the collaboration, expertise and dedication of the public and private sectors — it's a gateway for jobs, trade and continued growth in the Coastal Bend. As more businesses and families flock to our state, we will continue to invest in the infrastructure that keeps Texas moving forward."

    Texas Transportation Commissioner Alejandro "Alex" Meade III described the concrete and steel structure as an engineering marvel.

    "This new landmark is a shining example of the innovative spirit of Texas and the commitment and collaboration of the community," Meade said. "With an expected service life of 170 years, this bridge will benefit the region for decades to come by providing faster commutes, safer travel and more economic opportunity."

    TxDOT noted that the bridge:

    • is the longest concrete segmental cable-stayed bridge in North America;

    • has tower heights of 538 ft., making it the tallest structure south of San Antonio;

    • features a total span length of 3,295 ft.;

    • includes a 10-ft.-wide, 2.4-mi. shared-use path with an observation deck; and

    • is tall enough to accommodate Neo-Panamax ships.

    State, local and federal elected officials, Texas Transportation Commission members, TxDOT administration and guests gathered for the event on the deck of the bridge's 1,661-ft.-long main span that straddles the Corpus Christi Ship Channel more than 200 feet above the water.

    Following the ribbon cutting, a motorcade participated in an inaugural crossing of the bridge. Later that day, the southbound lanes opened to the public.

    The northbound lanes of the new bridge opened in early July, signaling the bridge's operational role as a significant economic and transportation asset.




