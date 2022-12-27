The number of pedestrians and cyclists killed on Texas roads has been rising over the past several years with pedestrian fatalities increasing by 15 percent and cyclist fatalities by 14 percent in 2021. This funding will help communities plan and build walking and biking infrastructure that could help reduce these incidents. (TxDOT photo)

As Texas strives to reduce the rising number of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities, TxDOT is making available approximately $250 million for its 2023 Transportation Alternatives Call for Projects.

The federal funding will go towards sidewalks, bike lanes, shared-use paths and other projects to enhance walking and biking transportation across the state.

"Making it safer and easier to walk and bike is an important part of our mission of ‘Connecting You with Texas,'" TxDOT Transportation Commissioner Robert "Robie" Vaughn said. "I'm thrilled to see this increase in funding that'll help communities build impactful improvements for its citizens. As a jogger and cyclist myself, I know the value these enhancements can bring to help Texans get to work, run errands, and enjoy the beautiful Texas outdoors."

TxDOT will hold virtual workshops to help municipalities and organizations as they apply for this funding.

The number of pedestrians and cyclists killed on Texas roads has been rising over the past several years with pedestrian fatalities increasing by 15 percent and cyclist fatalities by 14 percent in 2021. This funding will help communities plan and build walking and biking infrastructure that could help reduce these incidents.

Some examples of projects that have been funded through TxDOT's Transportation Alternatives program in the past include:

Shared use paths for walking and bicycling in Belton, Tornillo and Van Alstyne;

Safe and accessible pedestrian access to transit in Abilene and Amarillo;

Multi-use rail-to-trail along the Northeast Texas Trail in Bowie, Lamar and Red River counties;

Sidewalks to schools and downtowns in Benjamin, Hallettsville, Presidio and Taft;

Bicycle lanes in Bryan, Kingsville, Mathis and Tyler.

For more information about the program and to learn how to apply for the funding, visit https://www.txdot.gov/business/grants-and-funding/bicycle-pedestrian-local-federal-funding-programs.html

