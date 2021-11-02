One of San Antonio's busiest corridors is getting a multi-million dollar improvement to help keep pedestrians safe.

In September, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) gave a press conference on the Northwest side with the steps being taken to protect people walking or biking to bus stops on Bandera Road.

This is a $3.6 million dollar investment improving 23 bus stops with new bus pads. The project also includes more sidewalks, hand rails and ramps to help people with mobility issues get around.

The improvements will run from Loop 410 north to Braun Road.

The improvements underway are aimed at protecting thousands of people who aren't behind the wheel.

TxDOT, VIA and elected officials with the cities of San Antonio and Leon Valley recently made the announcement.

"We are up to 11.3 average daily deaths on our roads in 2021. A big proponent is bike and pedestrian, speeding, distracted driving, and driving while under the influence," said Laura Ryan, commissioner of the Texas Transportation Commission. "One in five deaths on our Texas roadways are pedestrians, which is why TxDOT says projects like this are so important."

Construction has already begun on Bandera Road.

