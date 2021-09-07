Brian Barth

The Texas Department of Transportation recently announced the selection of Brian Barth as the department's second deputy executive director. Barth assumed his new role on Aug. 1 and will serve alongside Deputy Executive Director Brandye Hendrickson, who joined TxDOT on July 19.

Both positions report to Executive Director Marc Williams, with Barth responsible for leading TxDOT's program delivery overseeing all roads, bridges and maintenance throughout the entire state to ensure transportation projects meeting the needs of Texans are delivered efficiently and effectively.

Most recently, Barth served as TxDOT's director of project planning and development, where he oversaw TxDOT's Transportation Planning and Programming, Right of Way, Environmental Affairs, Professional Engineering Procurement and Transportation Programs divisions.

"TxDOT's mission is ‘Connecting You With Texas,' and that means delivering needed transportation projects across the state to improve safety and mobility," said Williams. "Brian is a proven leader with a strategic mindset and a commitment to follow-through to ensure we get it done."

Barth's extensive transportation experience includes serving as the district engineer for TxDOT's Fort Worth District from 2013 to 2018, working to solve Metroplex-area transportation issues. Under his direction as district engineer, he oversaw more than $1 billion in construction work each year in addition to major projects on I-35W, SH 360 South and the I-30/SH 360 Interchange.

"Governor Greg Abbott asked me to ‘turn dirt' and therefore my mantra for TxDOT is ‘execute, execute, execute' when it comes to meeting the transportation needs of Texans and Texas communities," said Texas Transportation Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. "Our state continues to grow and Texans have entrusted us with keeping them moving. With Brian's demonstrated leadership moving our Texas Clear Lanes initiative forward to tackle congestion in our busiest metros, I'm pleased to have his experience and expertise focused relentlessly on delivering on our robust program of transportation projects statewide."

Barth began his career at TxDOT in 1988 as an engineering assistant in the Dallas District.

In 2003, he was appointed as the Dallas District's director of transportation planning and development. From 2009 to 2013, Barth served as the Fort Worth District's deputy district engineer, providing joint oversight and development of the DFW Connector, North Tarrant Express, I-35W, I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway.

"I look forward to serving in this new and critical role," Barth said. "I know firsthand that the women and men of TxDOT share my commitment to tackling complex challenges with rigor, dedication and meaningful results.

