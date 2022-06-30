The Mauldin 415XT Maintainer is a time-proven solid grading product that is ideal for small to mid-sized projects. (Photo courtesy of Mauldin.)

Tyler Equipment Corporation, a 100-year-old family-owned construction equipment dealership with locations in East Longmeadow, Mass., and Berlin, Conn., is expanding its products offering and is now representing Mauldin paving products.

"For some time now, we have been looking to broaden the range of paving products that we have to offer our customers, realizing that today's paving contractor is typically highly diversified and faces a wide variety of project challenges," said Larry Drapeau, director of operations. "The Mauldin product offerings allows us to now meet all of those needs, making Tyler Equipment a one-stop paving shop."

Mauldin offers a variety of asphalt distributors ranging in size from 300- to 600-gal. For asphalt pavers, Mauldin offers five models of commercial pavers that can handle every situation from cart path up to a 110-hp model with a 15-1/2-ft. paving width, according to the company.

The Mauldin 415XT Maintainer is a time-proven solid grading product that is ideal for small to mid-sized projects, Drapeau said. It has a 10-ft. moldboard, 3-yard bucket and an 84-in. scarifier.

"We are very excited and confident about our new relationship with Mauldin. A lot of that confidence stems from the reputation of their parent company, Calder Brothers Corporation. Calder Brothers has a stellar reputation for excellence in design and engineering. It gives us the confidence that the products they are bringing to market will not only hold up but excel under the extreme conditions that the paving industry faces."

Tyler Equipment not only has the right products to serve the paving industry, it also has the right people to support those products, including Drapeau, who has 40 years of experience in product support and product application representing industry leaders including Ingersoll-Rand, Blaw-Knox and Volvo.

Working with Drapeau is Bob Leach, who works for Tyler as a paving products sales and product support specialist. Leach also has decades of experience working with southern New England contractors identifying products that are best suited to meet their day-to-day challenges and supporting those products minimizing down time and maximizing profitability for his customers. CEG

